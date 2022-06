A domestic incident in Iowa City early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Johnston man. Arrest reports indicate the incident involved 30-year-old Joshua Thompson and the woman he lives with on East Court Street around 3:30 am. Thompson and the woman were in an argument when he allegedly knocked her to the ground, straddled her and put both hands around her throat. The victim reported that she was unable to breathe and felt like she was going to lose consciousness.

