Grandal, Mendick key 5-run 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 8-3

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. The Rangers recalled Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock to in a corresponding move with placing Eli White on the injured list with a fractured wrist. White is expected to miss at least six weeks, so Taveras should be able to stick around on the active roster for a while as outfield depth. He is starting in center field and hitting ninth versus Javier and the Astros.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO