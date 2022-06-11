ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandal, Mendick key 5-run 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 8-3

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs...

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits game against Texas Rangers with knee injury

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. He threw a warm-up pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.
White Sox fans chant 'Fire Tony' in loss to Rangers

Chicago White Sox fans were fed up on Saturday with manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox entered the season as the betting favorites to win the AL Central. But they entered play on Saturday 27-29 on the season. There was already a sense of underachievement surrounding the team. But...
White Sox Roster Moves, Lineup, and More

Prior to Chicago’s finale against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox made several roster moves. After blowing a five-run lead and Yasmani Grandal’s injury in Saturday’s contest, the White Sox are shaking things up. Roster Moves. Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with a...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
Leody Taveras called up, starting Monday for Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. The Rangers recalled Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock to in a corresponding move with placing Eli White on the injured list with a fractured wrist. White is expected to miss at least six weeks, so Taveras should be able to stick around on the active roster for a while as outfield depth. He is starting in center field and hitting ninth versus Javier and the Astros.
WATCH: Texas ex Kody Clemens records first MLB hit

In the second inning facing off against the Chicago White Sox, Kody Clemens recorded his first career MLB hit with a hard-hit single to right field. It has not been easy sledding for Clemens at the MLB level, his base knock snapped an 0-17 start to his Detroit Tiger career. Clemens provided a veteran answer when asked about his slow start before Monday’s game.
Rangers' Zach Reks sitting Monday

Texas Rangers outfielder Zach Reks is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Reks was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and he started in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Willie Calhoun is rolling over to left field while Adolis Garcia makes the start in right. Brad Miller is replacing Reks in the order to be the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
Yasmani Grandal sitting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Grandal will move to the bench on Sunday with Reese McGuire catching for right-hander Michael Kopech. McGuire will bat eighth versus right-hander Jon Gray and the Rangers. numberFire's models project McGuire...
White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 12, 2022

Adam Haseley continued his hot streak in Charlotte, Wes Kath had a couple of hits in Kannapolis, and the Barons earned a walk off winner in the 13th inning!. This and more on yesterday’s recap from down on the farm!. Minor League Statistics. Triple-A Charlotte Knights (22-37) Mark Payton...
