Hilda Angeles of Etter has been buying Dogie Days raffle tickets every year for 41 years hoping each time that that would be the year she got lucky. This year it finally was. On Saturday night at 10 p.m. sharp, Dumas Noon Lions Club Sweetheart Jayden Ritchie reached into the hopper and pulled out the winning ticket for a new 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. The name on the ticket was Hilda Angeles. "It was about time after 41 years," she said. And, she added, she really needed a new car.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO