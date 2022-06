On Friday morning, a 75-year-old man lost his life while one person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in the west Las Vegas Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11 a.m. near W. Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, close to Durango Drive. The early reports showed that a 2013 Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Charleston while a 2000 Ford Expedition was going westbound.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO