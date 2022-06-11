ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EP County makes it a point to celebrate female veterans

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – On Friday the El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board, along with help from El Paso County, put on its inaugural Women Veterans Day Brunch at Ascarate Park.

From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. the event brought out food, guest speakers, and the opportunity for female veterans to meet other veterans and network.

The advisory board recognized 200 women veterans throughout El Paso County today. National Women Veterans Days is June 12.

I want women veterans to feel like one we have a voice, we’re heard, and that we are making great strides and and actually recognizing our service and our commitment to our community and our country even after we serve

Alexis McCray, Chairwoman, El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board

This is the first such event of its kind, the organizers plan to keep this going on annually.

