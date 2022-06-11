EP County makes it a point to celebrate female veterans
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – On Friday the El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board, along with help from El Paso County, put on its inaugural Women Veterans Day Brunch at Ascarate Park.
From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. the event brought out food, guest speakers, and the opportunity for female veterans to meet other veterans and network.
The advisory board recognized 200 women veterans throughout El Paso County today. National Women Veterans Days is June 12.
This is the first such event of its kind, the organizers plan to keep this going on annually.
