Evanston, IL

ETHS, Northwestern join forces to teach forgotten history

By Wendi Kromash
evanstonroundtable.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Pond, a civics and history teacher at Evanston Township High School, said his motivation is simple. “Every single person that I talk to remembers two kinds of teachers,” he said. “They remember their best teachers and their worst teachers, and they remember them vividly. And I believe it’s my responsibility...

evanstonroundtable.com

Comments / 2

conncoll.edu

Viridiana Villalva Salas ’20 selected as the student speaker for the Class of 2020 Commencement

A Posse Scholar from Chicago, Illinois, Viridiana Villalva Salas ’20 graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and was a scholar in both the Holleran Center for Community Action and Public Policy and the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program, all while earning her teaching certificate in secondary education. During her time at Connecticut College, she completed a summer internship at Chicago’s largest network of charter schools, which informed her senior integrative project on inequity within higher education and culturally responsive teaching in English classrooms. She also participated in the College Year in Athens program in Athens, Greece, where she conducted cross-comparison qualitative research focused on the differences in teaching practice in a local community school. As a result of her research, she was awarded the Charles ‘Bud’ Church Teaching for Social Justice Award.
NEW LONDON, CT
evanstonroundtable.com

Local Evanston authors and the mysterious room

Tucked away in a far southeast corner on the second floor of the main location of Evanston Public Library lies a little dusty room. It’s not a particularly large space. You’d hardly even know it was there unless you were searching for it. Across from file cabinets full...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s interfaith community to commit to local reparations

In a move that Rabbi Andrea London describes as “putting their money where their mouth is,” a consortium representing 16 leaders of faith institutions in Evanston will announce Monday, June 13, their intent to participate in local reparations. “We feel, as religious communities, our communities should be offering...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Sunday recap of the week

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. There’s a rumble in the distance from possible thunderstorms this afternoon, the National Weather Service tells us. So, enjoy the hazy morning and then snuggle up to your computer this afternoon with your Evanston RoundTable weekend newsletter. We promise each Sunday to deliver a new weekend read as we do today. Now, on to the news:
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

“Who’s up for a couple sets?” The tennis courts in James Park on Oakton Street welcome anyone and everyone. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
OAK LAWN, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston schools announce 2022 National Merit Scholarship winners

Four students from Evanston schools are among this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The students were chosen from more than 15,000 Finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Sophie Lammers, ETHS. George Weiler, ETHS. Anneke Stracks, Beacon Academy. Nikola (Nino) Maruszewski, Roycemore School. The National Merit $2,500...
EVANSTON, IL
NewsBreak
Education
