ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Chlöe Bailey Shares Relationship Dealbreakers: “You Better Smell Good”

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LDNv_0g7T010Z00

Click here to read the full article.

In an on-set interview with E! News Daily Pop, Chlöe took a break from filming for her newest Make ‘Em Sweat hot sauce partnership with DoorDash to chat about her dating life and the qualities that will absolutely turn her off from a man.

While eating a few French fries drizzled in the sweet and spicy sauce, she and host Justin Sylvester played a round of “Hot or Not,” where the “Treat Me” singer delved into her top five dealbreakers during the dating stages.

More from VIBE.com

Leading with “Don’t be cocky” as her number one, she then followed up with “Don’t play me. You better respond to me. Don’t have long fingernails.” Her final dealbreaker was men who do not keep up with their hygiene. “You better smell good!” she said with great emphasis.

On the flip side, Chlöe also shared a few relationship no-no’s such as kissing on the first meet-up unless the two of them haven’t seen each other due to a “long-distance situation,” but it could be up-in-the-air as she says she ends her date-nights with a bit of “mystery.”

Although Chlöe isn’t interested in dating someone 10 years younger than her, she did share that being with someone a decade older than her is “hot.” She went on to add, “I have a mature soul. I need someone to teach me some things because I’ma be teaching them some things. You know what I mean?”

The 23-year-old sparked rumors of dating Gunna, 28, back in October of 2021 after being spotted out in public. Since then, the two have made music together, including the now-incarcerated rapper’s “You & Me.” Gunna shot down dating rumors on The Breakfast Club when he told the Power 105.1 hosts, “We ain’t cousins. We’re really close friends, we got a hit song together.”

Chlöe’s DashPass exclusive Make ‘Em Sweat hot sauce collaboration with DoorDash drops June 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Video Model Pasha Bleasdell Dead At 38

Click here to read the full article. Video model Pasha de Matas Bleasdell, has died of a brain tumor. The tragic news was shared by Director X who noted the 38-year-old passed away on June 4, 2022. “We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post of a video compilation of Bleasdell in notable Hip-Hop music videos. Bleasdell is most recognized for her appearance in Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” video. She also starred in the visuals for  Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light, and “50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.”More from VIBE.comTrevor Jackson, Director X And More Discuss 'Superfly's Future...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Saucy Santana Embraces Being Labeled “A Gay Rapper” In New Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana is Hip-Hop’s newest phenom, thanks to his viral hit, “Material Girl.” Ahead of the release of his new single, “Booty,” the rapper graced the June cover of Teen Vogue—making him a cover star for the second time. Though homophobia is still running rampant in the rap industry, Santana explained why he’s now embracing being a “gay rapper.” He also shared his dream collaborations and goals as an artist.More from VIBE.comDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards NominationsYo Gotti To Headline Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth CelebrationA Lizzo Documentary Headed To...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Gunna
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Doordash#French
thesource.com

Coco Jones Teams Up with Teyana Taylor To Direct “Caliber” Music Video

Following her highly coveted role as the New Hilary Banks, in ‘Bel Air” Coco Jones teams up with Teyana Taylor to direct the music video for the first track from Coco’s forthcoming debut EP, set for release later this year. On Tuesday, Coco and Teyana treated fans to the official video directed by “Spike Tey” through her production company “The Aunties” her all female production company that has produced many music videos and ad campaigns.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Black Thought Of The Roots Gets Immortalized With His Own Mural In Philadelphia

Click here to read the full article. Regarded as an all-time premier rapper and one of Philadelphia’s finest, rapper Black Thought has been an agent for creativity within the city dating back prior to his days behind the mic, when he was making his bones as a local graffiti artist. Now, Thought can lay claim to his own personalized piece of art helping beautify his Philly stomping grounds, as The Roots member has been immortalized with his own mural in the city. Titled “The Talented Mr.Trotter: You Can Be Anything,” the mural was created by activist/arts creative and fellow Philadelphian,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Master P Vows To Become Mental Health Advocate Following Daughter’s Death

Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop icon Master P recently revealed the death of his daughter, Tytyana, who passed away from a suspected drug overdose. She was 29 years old. Her father, née Percy Miller, continues to mourn and pay tribute to his late daughter on social media, vowing to increase his role as an advocate for mental health and those suffering from addiction. “I always been my daughter’s parachute, now she’s my parachute in the sky,” the mogul and entrepreneur wrote. “No more grieving, it’s time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness...
Vibe

Tank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. Valentine

Click here to read the full article. Tank is inviting fans, critics, and skeptics into the world of R&B with his new podcast, R&B Money. Powered by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network, the weekly show—co-hosted by Tank’s manager, J. Valentine—will highlight discussions around the cherished genre as well as feature their experiences and those of renowned artists and executives. The crooner’s new venture is named after his indie imprint with Atlantic Records and is also the name of his forthcoming tenth and final studio album. The long-awaited LP was initially slated for release in February.More from VIBE.comTank...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Lil Nas X Diss Song Over BET Nomination Snub Gets Response From BET

Click here to read the full article. “That’s What I Want,” singer and rapper Lil Nas X wanted a BET nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. After issuing a series of tweets, the entertainer released a teaser of his diss song against the network. In his shirtless car performance of the recorded track, he can be seen lip-synching: “F**k BET, f**k BET/ F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh*t/ I just put like three up on the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kendra Robinson on the Importance of Intention as a Wife and Career Woman

Kendra Robinson epitomizes intention and balance. When one is in one’s home-buying journey, seeing Kendra Robinson signifies a completion of the process. Robinson is a seasoned real estate and criminal defense attorney, who’s resume speaks for itself. “I grew attached to real estate because houses and titles just...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

LeBron James Family Foundation To Open Medical Facility In Akron

Click here to read the full article. LeBron James has been working hard both on and off the court. Now, he’s extending his name to another community project. The LeBron James Family Foundation has revealed new goals for its I PROMISE HealthQuarters as construction on the community-based primary care center will commence soon. Located across the street from LJF’s House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, the location will look to offer medical, dental, and vision assistance for people of the community. In addition to the offered health benefits, the HealthQuarters will offer physical and recreational activities, mental health services, an on-site...
AKRON, OH
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

LeBron James Pens Letter Calling For Britney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison

Click here to read the full article. NBA superstar LeBron James is the latest public figure to put their support behind WNBA star Britney Griner, who is currently incarcerated in Moscow, Russia. The athlete—who is accused of being in possession of vaporizers containing marijuana oil while in the country—has been detained since her arrival in February 2022. Her holdback has resulted in an outcry for her release amid political tension within the country and with Ukraine. On Sunday evening (June 5), James posted a letter from his Uninterrupted brand calling for Griner’s “swift” release, writing that he hopes to get the...
NBA
Vibe

Vibe

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy