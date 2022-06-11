Wellston mayor wants to shut down market after shootout, other crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were found dead Monday afternoon inside a home in far north suburban Round Lake Beach, and a high-speed chase ended with a person of interest in custody.A well-being check brought police to the home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane around 1:40 p.m., leading to the discovery of three people dead inside.A wild police chase of a vehicle wanted in connection to those homicides ended some 70 miles away on Interstate 80 near Joliet, where the vehicle fleeing from Illinois State Police crashed shortly before 4 p.m.Illinois State Police initially spotted the vehicle on...

