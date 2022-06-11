ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Janet Yellen on Cardi B’s recession prediction: ‘I don’t have that much time for her’

By Judy Kurtz, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnHlY_0g7SySTl00

( The Hill ) – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pouring water on talk of a recession from one prominent albeit unexpected figure: Cardi B.

“Do you know who Cardi B is?” CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Yellen on Thursday at the New York Times’s DealBook D.C. policy forum.

“I mean, I don’t have that much time for her. But I am alive,” Yellen, 75, replied in the affirmative with a laugh.

Pence’s legal team found election fraud claims minor, unverifiable before Jan. 6

Sorkin then pointed to a recent tweet from the “Up” rapper, in which she asked her 23 million followers , “When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?”

“Don’t look to me to announce it,” Yellen said in response.

“I’m not going to announce it. I don’t think we’re going to have a recession,” Yellen said.

“Consumer spending is very strong. Investment spending is solid. I expect growth to slow down,” Yellen added.

“We have a very strong economy. I know people are very upset — and rightfully so — about inflation. But there’s nothing to suggest inflation if a recession is in the works,” Yellen told Sorkin .

Yellen’s comments came days after she testified in front of the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee over soaring inflation. Data released Friday by the Labor Department showed that May’s annual inflation marked the fastest yearly growth in prices since 1981, when inflation hit 8.9 percent annually.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is known to frequently weigh in on politics and hot-button issues. In February, the 29-year-old entertainer lamented rising inflation , saying in an interview, “Everything is high.”

The Grammy Award winner, a frequent critic of former President Trump, was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2020 White House race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for DWI after crashes into tree

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with DWI after police say she ran head-on into a tree, injuring her passenger, and kept giving an officer the wrong things when asked for a driver’s license. Karina Rose Martinez was arrested after police say she failed almost all the field tests for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Cardi B
Fortune

Larry Summers claims he can prove inflation is way closer to the 1970s than people think—and that a deep recession may be the only way to end it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year, months before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that inflation was already a problem, and would get a lot worse in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Election Fraud#Treasury#Cnbc#The New York Times#The Labor Department
Washington Examiner

Widespread power shortages are expected this summer, but Biden doesn't care

This summer, when you flip on a light, plug in your phone, or turn on the air conditioning, savor it. A recent report warns that two-thirds of the United States will be “at high or elevated risk of power outages” over the next few months. This sweeping vulnerability that could leave millions without power is not typical. Rather, it comes as President Joe Biden and radical Democrats ramp up their furious push to enact their disastrous Green New Deal agenda.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

The Fed will raise rates in the week ahead, but what Chair Powell says may matter most

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting is the highlight of the week ahead, and the next catalyst for markets will be what clues it gives about future rate hikes. The Fed is widely expected to raise the fed funds rate by a half point Wednesday and again next month, but Friday's very hot consumer inflation report sparked expectations policymakers could hike faster and higher.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Texoma's Homepage

91-year-old man accused of arson gets trial date

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The trial date for a 91-year-old man who was arrested on a charge of arson back in 2020 was set on Friday. Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, still remains in the Smith County Jail after nearly two years for the charge of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place […]
TYLER, TX
Retirement Daily

Recessions and Your Investments

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: A different plan to crush inflation

Today's CPI inflation report came in a lot stronger than folks expected and in fact, there were numerous signs that not only is inflation not peaking, but actually, it may be accelerating. I'll get to that in a moment, but I feel it's my duty to report President Biden's response. "Exxon made more money than God this year," and then he proceeded to bash the oil companies for not drilling.
BUSINESS
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Homicide on Covington St

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers need your help to close a recent homicide case and bring peace to the victim’s family. On May 22, officers responded to a check welfare in the 1000 block of Covington. The victim, Andrew Lopez, was found deceased on scene. Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy