ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

By Nexstar Media Wire, Domenick Candelieri
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP4dZ_0g7SyRb200

GLAMIS, Calif. ( KSWB ) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday.

The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are as follows:

  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
US Navy helicopter crashes near CA-AZ border

The crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m., 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said. The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training, Englehart stated.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
California Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Marines#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Kswb#U S Marine Corps#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl
walls102.com

Authorities called to Starved Rock to search for missing person

UTICA – On Sunday multiple agencies were called to Starved Rock State Park in regards to a person missing in the river. Multiple water rescue teams from area fire departments arrived around 2 PM to begin the search, which closed the boat launch area for the afternoon. On Monday, park officials announced the boat launch area will be closed for the duration of the day. More information is expected to be released later today.
NORTH UTICA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
starvedrock.media

Fire Departments End Search For Missing Man In Illinois River

Despite efforts of search crews working in oppressive heat, a young man who went into the Illinois River Sunday afternoon still hasn't been found. At about 2:15 Monday afternoon, Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown announced that all firefighters were ending their recovery efforts on the river. Brown says they used sonar equipment, divers and drag boats before turning the scene over to the Conservation Police. Searchers have been looking in about a mile stretch of the Illinois River after a 21-year-old man went under near the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford

At approximately 6:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to US-20 westbound at/near the off ramp to Montague Road for a vehicle that rolled and was now off the road in a ditch. Initial reports are there were multiple occupants, possibly extrication was going to be needed. The extent of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits a Pedestrian and Flees The Scene…

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened around 10:50 am near the 2400 block of 25th st. Initial repots are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian and fled. Injuries are being reported. Silver SUV with Wisconsin plates, last seen Northbound. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,
ROCKFORD, IL
wjpf.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy