COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Two men from the St. Louis region were arrested Saturday with 29 other men for allegedly plotting to start a riot at an Idaho gay pride event. The Coeur d’Alene police stopped a U-Haul moving truck after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen who saw the men pile into the back of the vehicle dressed alike. Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were found hiding in the rear of the U-Haul dressed in khaki pants, navy blue shirts, and beige hats.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO