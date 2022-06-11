ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Wind Surge shutout Travelers 8-0

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGv1z_0g7SxXvb00

The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout is the third of the season for the Wind Surge.

Wind Surge starter Louie Varland had a dominant start on the mound as he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, and tallied nine strikeouts before being relieved by Melvi Acosta.

The Surge broke the game open in the eighth inning as Chris Williams hit a grand slam that gave Wichita a 7-0 lead. Williams finished the night two for three with four RBIs and two walks.

Kyle Schmidt broke the tie in the top of the fourth as he grounded out to pitcher Emerson Hancock that allowed Anthony Prato to score from third to give the Surge a 1-0 lead.

The Wichita bullpen combined for three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.

Notes: The Surge have hit three grand slams this season…Louie Varland improves his record to 5-1 on the season, third in the league with 57 1/3 innings pitched and seventh with a 3.24 ERA … The Surge improve to 32-21 and remain in first place in the Texas League North Division.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Arkansas Travelers Saturday June 11th for a 5:35 first pitch. Simeon Woods-Richardson will be on the mound for the Wind Surge and Taylor Dollard will take the hill for Arkansas.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KWCH.com

No heat relief in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hot weather is here to stay with summer-like humidity making matters worse. A heat advisory starting at 1 PM covers most of Kansas. Heat indices from 105 to 110 could result in dangerous medical conditions- like heat illness and heat stroke, if you’re exposed to the heat for prolonged periods of time. Actual temperatures this afternoon will range from 95 to 105, under mostly sunny skies. The only relief may be a few passing storms later today across far western Kansas. Storms will develop around 4 PM and move into NW-Kansas between 5-7 PM, with the potential of producing severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threat with these storms. Expect storms to quickly diminish around midnight.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

KDOT tells Kansas drivers to slow down

Slow down. That’s the message the Kansas Department of Transportation is telling drivers this summer. Sobering statistics tell the story of the dangers of speeding. In 2020, Kansas recorded almost 5,000 vehicle crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions. Nearly 80 people lost their lives in those crashes.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening storm that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's weather by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Emerson Hancock
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
gmauthority.com

Kansas Man Donates 1963 Split Window Corvette To NCM: Video

A passionate Corvette enthusiast has decided to donate his valuable 1963 Split Window Corvette to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As explained by Corvette Museum curator Derek E. Moore, the NCM ran an article in the November/December 2021 issue of America’s Sports Car magazine entitled ‘Split Decision’ that described how the facility was creating a new exhibit dedicated to the iconic Split Window Corvette. The only problem with this exhibit was the NCM did not have an actual Split Window Corvette to display, as these cars are rare, highly sought-after and extremely valuable.
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Wind Surge#The Surge#Texas League#The Arkansas Travelers
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sara Evans to come to McPherson July 23

MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson Mayor Tom Brown announced this week that a country artist with five number one hits will be in the Light Capital for a concert next month. "We have on July 23 at 8 p.m., Sara Evans," Brown said. "This will be held at McPherson College at the stadium. We'll have a pre-show from a local talent, which is to be announced soon."
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
classiccountry1070.com

Storms cause damage, bring scattered power outages across Wichita

Wind gusts of 63 miles an hour were reported across Wichita with severe thunderstorms early Friday. The winds caused damage to buildings and brought down power lines. Clean up activities were underway at Tracy Electric at 79th Street South and Broadway, where roof damage was reported (picture provided by Joyce Tracy). The winds also brought down tree limbs across the city.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Crash on I335 left three with possible injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Cottonwood complex fire recovery continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
501
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy