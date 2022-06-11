Wichita Wind Surge shutout Travelers 8-0

The Wind Surge defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-0 on Friday night behind a stellar start on the mound from Louie Varland and an eighth inning grand slam from Chris Williams. The shutout is the third of the season for the Wind Surge.

Wind Surge starter Louie Varland had a dominant start on the mound as he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, and tallied nine strikeouts before being relieved by Melvi Acosta.

The Surge broke the game open in the eighth inning as Chris Williams hit a grand slam that gave Wichita a 7-0 lead. Williams finished the night two for three with four RBIs and two walks.

Kyle Schmidt broke the tie in the top of the fourth as he grounded out to pitcher Emerson Hancock that allowed Anthony Prato to score from third to give the Surge a 1-0 lead.

The Wichita bullpen combined for three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.

Notes: The Surge have hit three grand slams this season…Louie Varland improves his record to 5-1 on the season, third in the league with 57 1/3 innings pitched and seventh with a 3.24 ERA … The Surge improve to 32-21 and remain in first place in the Texas League North Division.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Arkansas Travelers Saturday June 11th for a 5:35 first pitch. Simeon Woods-Richardson will be on the mound for the Wind Surge and Taylor Dollard will take the hill for Arkansas.