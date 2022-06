There are very few things that can rip families apart like matters of inheritance. Reddit user Yes_ISaidThat experienced this firsthand after he inherited all of his late father's worldly possessions at the age of 15. In a now-viral post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community this week, the 23-year-old recounted all that he went through after his father's death and how his mother kicked him out of the house he'd inherited just to keep her new partner happy. In a post titled "AITA for changing all the locks in my house without letting my mom know?" he wrote: "When I was 15, my dad died. My mom (45) didn't wait too long to 'start over' and moved her new partner in just 2 months later."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 HOURS AGO