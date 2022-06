There’s nothing better than having family members who are willing to help us when we’re going through a difficult period. We can’t expect people to change their lifestyles only to aid us and adapt to what we desire, no matter how serious our problems are. We are sometimes responsible for our own lives and must make changes to improve things rather than relying on others. A Reddit member u/Throw away no374828 recently posted on the AITA subreddit about how she became enraged with her sister after she stopped caring for her four children because she spent all of her free time nurturing her dog. The dogs were either too old or too easily frightened to be around kids. She did, however, appear to be self-aware and regretful that she had done something wrong. That’s why she resorted to the Reddit community to see if she was in the wrong about a disagreement with her sister.

