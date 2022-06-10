ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

SOFTBALL: Watchung Hills shedding only happy tears despite TOC final loss

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

The argument used for doing away with the Tournament of Champions after this season is that teams can win a state title, yet still end their seasons with a crushing loss. Judging by the demeanor of the Watchung Hills High School softball team after Friday night’s 2-0 defeat to Haddon Heights in the last-ever TOC final, and you’d never know the Warriors just dropped a state-championship game.

Considering this team was 5-18 just three seasons ago, and considering Watchung Hills felt nobody gave it a chance to get this far, despite the Warriors entering the state tournament with just one loss, Friday’s setback did nothing to taint what’s been the greatest season in program history.

“It’s a lot of mixed feelings,” said senior Samantha Miller, who, along with shortstop Emma Aridi, were a part of that five-win club their freshman year. “We’re so proud of each other, especially keeping it to two runs. They (Haddon) are really good girls and (have) a really good pitcher. But mainly, we’re really happy because no one expected us to be here. All the odds were against us, and we fought and showed everyone how good we are and proved everyone wrong.”

“Everyone’s going to remember our team, everyone’s going to remember what we’ve done and all the hard work,” Watchung Hills coach Dominique Ocello said. “We’re a family. We’re a humble, amazing, excited family, and I’m happy with what happened and our season.”

There weren’t any sad faces in the Watchung Hills huddle after the game, just smiles and laughter. And a lot of hugs. Especially for the seniors -- Miller, Aridi and pitcher Kaysen Shikar, all of whom will represent the Warriors one more time in Wednesday’s Skyland Conference Senior All-Star Game . There were some tears from those veterans, but they certainly weren’t tears of sadness.

“I know we were all crying tears of joy, honestly, to have made it to this point and had the season that we had and all the memories we had,” Aridi said. “We’re just crying because it’s an ending. And all things must end. But we had an amazing time and amazing memories. It’s just that the season it over – but the season would have been over with a win or a loss, and that doesn’t take away from the fact that we made it here and it doesn’t take away from our 27-2 season.”

“It was just such a good experience to be here. This is just amazing,” Miller said. “As a freshman, we were 5-18 and I just never expected to be in this position. I’m really happy, although it’s sad because it’s my last game, but I’m so proud of everyone. I just love them so much. We’re a family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7VgJ_0g7SwgO700

The bittersweet end for Watchung Hills was a direct result of Haddon Heights freshman sensation Sofia Bordi, who certainly lived up to the billing. Two days after the right-hander shut down previously undefeated two-time defending TOC champ Donovan Catholic, ending its 48-game winning streak, she was brilliant again. After some first-inning trouble, Bordi retired 19 of 20 the rest of the way, finishing having allowed just three hits, no walks and striking out 13, joining Hillsborough superstar Sarah Davenport as the only pitchers to beat Watchung Hills this year.

“She had a great changeup and a great sequence of her pitches where she worked the outside and the high,” Ocello said. “She knows what we were falling for, so she continued to throw that, and that offspeed pitch, it tricks everybody. She has a lot of weapons and she uses them well.”

The Warriors had their shot in the first inning. After losing a pregame coinflip, Watchung Hills was the visiting team, and Miller began the game with a bloop single over shortstop. That brought up Morgan Bobrowski, and Bordi’s first pitch was wild, allowing the speedy Miller to scamper to second base. The Warriors center fielder saw an opportunity to put even more pressure on the Garnets, and she continued around second base and headed for third, as Haddon Heights catcher Haley Hawkins looked to corral the pitch as it bounced around the backstop. But the Garnets receiver found the handle and fired a perfect strike to third, barely nipping a sliding Miller.

“I was just trying to be aggressive,” Miller said. “I’m normally not like that, which is weird. I normally go base to base, but I saw the opportunity and I took it. It just didn’t happen in my favor.”

Bordi then fanned Bobrowski, before giving up a single to Nicole Cicchetti, and then struck out the next hitter to end the inning. And while the momentum seemed to shift decidedly toward Haddon Heights, Watchung Hills was not deterred. The Warriors had made a habit of finding a way.

“That first inning, we shook it off completely,” Ocello said, “but once they started to get those line drives and (made) those good plays, and then when they started striking us out. That’s when the tenseness started to hit up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyXI1_0g7SwgO700

Bordi followed up the first-inning uprising by retiring the next 11 Watchung Hills hitters, including posting her 300th strikeout of the season. She then shook off a one-out Tia Shikar single in the fifth inning by fanning the next two hitters, and the pressure began to mount in the Warriors' third-base dugout. The Garnets righty finished it off with eight straight retired, including ringing up the game’s final two hitters.

The Garnets offense, meanwhile, finally broke through against Watchung Hills ace Juliana Raymond in the fourth inning. Bordi began the frame with a double down the left-field line, and after a strikeout, Grace Granate drove her in, ripping an RBI double to left field to plate the first run -- with Tia Shikar throwing Granate out at third base trying to stretch to help limit the damage.

Haddon Heights added on in the fifth inning innings, getting a one-out bunt single from Sami Szabo and an RBI double from Lydia Tralies to make it 2-0.

“The first inning it was, like, ‘We’ve been here, done that, they’ve gotten us out before, whatever,’ said Ocello, whose team has made a habit of falling behind during the TOC run, only to immediately respond and go on to win. “And then when they got that first one, we were, like, ‘Alright. This is the story of Watchung Hills. We can pull this one out.’ But then they got that second run and Sophia, great pitcher, she did what she needed to do and got it done for her team.”

Raymond, who hadn’t given up an earned run since opening day before Roxbury got one in the seventh inning in Wednesday’s semifinals, allowed two earned runs Friday night, surrendering five hits, no walks and striking out six, suffering her first loss of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqcZt_0g7SwgO700

WHAT IT MEANS

Watchung Hills falls to 27-2, suffering its first loss since a 3-0 setback to Hillsborough in the Somerset County final. The Warriors fall a win short of matching the program record, set by their only other state-championship team, which went 28-5 in 2016.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors should be a force again next season, losing just two starters to graduation – albeit lynchpins at crucial positions, in shortstop Emma Aridi and center fielder Sam Miller. Juliana Raymond and fellow ace Amanda Medina both return, as do a talented core that will have a ton of championship experience under their belts.

THEY SAID IT

“I still get chills thinking of it, but I could not have asked for a better group of girls to get here with. Every single girl on this team can do their job, did their job, and they got us to this point. I’m just so incredibly proud of them. I would never have imagined playing for a Tournament of Champions championship, so it’s just such a great experience.” – Watchung Hills senior shortstop Emma Aridi

Staff writer Simeon Pincus can be reached at CourierSoftball@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and at www.Facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: SOFTBALL: Watchung Hills shedding only happy tears despite TOC final loss

