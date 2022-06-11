Scarface Incident in Siskiyou County, 5.5 acres, 100% contained

Four police officers who shot and killed a man who was consuming methamphetamine at a wildfire evacuation checkpoint in California will not face charges, officials said this week. The decision was announced Tuesday alongside the release of an inquest into the report of the death of Soobleej Kaub Hawj, 35,...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says it wants residents to get emergency alerts this week. That's because it's testing the alert system. It says two CodeRED tests are scheduled this week for Siskiyou County residents. The first occurs Tuesday, June 14 at 1 p.m., and the next...
Earlier today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Robertson Bridge Road, Grants Pass, regarding an illegal marijuana grow site. The primary suspects are still at large, and three people were detained for officer safety and were later released. Approximately 6,100 marijuana...
A fire in the early hours of Monday all but destroyed the Old West Village, a historic display depicting frontier life in downtown Yreka. “Three years of hard work, and blood, sweat and tears; and it was 99%, done ready to open for Gold Rush Days for people to see what buildings were like in 1850s now destroyed by arson,” said Gary Nelson, the owner Old West Village. Nelson, active in the city’s preservation community, also owns the Franco-American Hotel on Miner Street.
Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide in the Bly Mountain area of Klamath County. Around 8:45 AM Sunday, Klamath County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 5,900 block of Flamingo Drive, east of Bonanza, along with personnel from Bonanza Ambulance and Klamath County Fire District 5. Kyle Alan Majestic Sr.,...
GRANTS PASS, OR - At approximately 7:29 p.m., Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department on Oregon responded after a citizen called and said her vehicle was stolen at gun point. According to police, officers had already been in the area looking for a vehicle with possible stolen plates. When police arrived to the carjacking scene, they located the vehicle with the stolen plates, which had been abandoned and the driver, who had forcefully taken another vehicle. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson, fled the area in the stolen Ford Escape.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Two search warrants on two parcels of land took place on Thursday in the area of Mount Shasta Vista, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The first warrant was at a 10-acres parcel of land that had nine greenhouses. The second was at a...
IDAHO - According to an update from the Orofino Police Department, 36-year-old Candi Chandler has been located and is in custody with the Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon along with 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson. Police say Chandler, who was reported missing on June 2 by her father, appears to have...
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Nancy Kimble asked if News 10 knew anything about the story of Paula Loop, a female pilot part of a select group during World War II. They were known as WASPS, short for Women's Army Service Pilots, and one met her final fate in Southern Oregon, near Medford.
In the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near McCloud you find Fowlers Campground. Around Fowlers Campground you find the River Trail with three waterfalls on the McCloud River. Each falls site can be easily accessed by driving directly to the parking lot and day use area of each falls site. Or pick one and start a beautiful day hike.
One’s sense of powerlessness these days can stretch wide and deep, from Washington to Uvalde, around the world and back. By comparison, the struggles of a small citizen’s group in Southern Oregon to hold a reckless farmer accountable seem tiny. For those of us caught in the fray, though, they have been consuming.
Two people were rescued from a Northern California mountain in critical condition Monday and a third person died amid “tough” conditions, authorities and a witness said. The incident involving the fatally injured victim, who wasn’t identified, was reported early Monday on Mount Shasta, near the Oregon border, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
There were 150-200 people at the rally. Most cars honked and gave thumbs up. Rally lasted a little over an hour. Jeff Golden, candidate for State Senate, and Denise Krause, candidate for Jackson County Commissioner were at the Rally.
