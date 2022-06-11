ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NC man gets 20 years in infant son’s death

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9gTc_0g7SwbyU00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he was convicted of causing injuries that led to his 7-month-old son’s death in 2019.

Christion Vaughn Jones Sr., 21, was facing a first-degree murder charge but pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to second-degree murder and intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The judge hearing the case consolidated the charges into one as part of a plea agreement and sentenced Jones to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years.

On July 4, 2019, Winston-Salem police and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call from an apartment on the city’s south side, Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said. According to the call, the child had a distended stomach.

The child’s grandmother had begun CPR before emergency medical personnel and firefighters took over. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Arrest warrants showed the child had a torn liver, a tear in a vein carrying blood to his heart, broken ribs, a torn small intestine, a torn pancreas, torn adrenal glands and other internal injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 12

Guest
2d ago

He shoulda got life. He will pay once he get in there though

Reply
10
Martha Hill
2d ago

If they don't put this cretin into the most violence infested prison, there is NO JUSTICE!!

Reply
4
Related
FOX8 News

Asheboro cop resigns after DWI charge, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI. M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street. Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway […]
WNCT

Investigation begins in NC trooper-involved shooting death

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with a trooper and a deputy along a highway in western North Carolina, investigators said. Authorities were called to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle and an armed man on a highway in Caldwell County on Sunday afternoon, the North […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC prosecutor won’t charge officers in 3 fatal shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor announced Monday that she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings and evidence doesn’t support criminal charges. She released […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Sheriff: women arrested after kids hit with metal knuckles

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two women have been arrested on felony child abuse charges after the children of one of the women were hit with a pair of metal knuckles in their home. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said in a Facebook post that the children were hospitalized with […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
WNCT

Teen charged in shooting that injured 3 people at NC mall

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a shooting that wounded three people at a North Carolina mall, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were shot in the parking lot of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia on Friday, […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Forsyth Superior Court#The Winston Salem Journal#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMY NEWS2

2 people found dead in Davidson County home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Hillsborough cops seek help in Walmart ‘incident’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help identifying three people following what investigators said was an “incident” at the Walmart in Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Police Department posted images to Facebook early Monday of three individuals and a car. Police said the individuals are likely connected...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for suspects in convenience store shootout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two vehicles and their occupants after a shooting at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to the Reidco Convenience Store in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Say 1 Man Dead, Another Injured After Statesville Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another person injured following a shooting in Statesville early Monday morning. On June 13th around 1:20 a.m., the Statesville Police Department received a shots fired call near Fifth Street and Newbern Avenue. At the scene, officers were told...
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. Some cars got tangled up in turn one and the white car, driven by Gerald Robinson Junior, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy