ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16N7xW_0g7Swa5l00

GLAMIS, Calif. ( KSWB ) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday.

The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are as follows:

  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
US Navy helicopter crashes near CA-AZ border

The crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m., 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said. The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training, Englehart stated.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

Related
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Highway Patrol: Big Rig Crash on 80 Eastbound Causes Delays

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Monday morning big rig crash involving two cars caused a minor traffic delay. According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 a.m., on 80 Eastbound, between Truxel and Northgate, two cars and a big rig were involved in a crash. The cabin of the big rig caught fire, but fortunately, the driver of the rig wasn’t hurt, and neither were the drivers of the other two cars. CHP contacted a tow truck to remove the big rig, which caused minor traffic delays.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Weather Channel

Photos of California's Sheep Fire

A growing wildfire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has burned 1.5 square miles in Wrightwood, California. According to CalFire, the blaze was still active and 5% contained Monday morning. Evacuation orders remained in place Monday for homes on Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon. The rest of Wrightwood remains under...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Accidents
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Roughly 2,500 homes have been evacuated because of two wildfires burning on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Marines#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Kswb#U S Marine Corps#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
foodsafetynews.com

Smithfield plans to close California plant over costly red tape and regulations

Smithfield Foods is withdrawing from California by early next year, citing red tape like that from Proposition 12 and the generally high costs of doing business in the state. Products such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs, dinner sausage, bone-In-hams, and sliced hams, will cease being produced at Smithfield’s Farmer John meat packing plant in Vernon, CA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 30, Dies After Medical Emergency In Water At Folsom Lake

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of the woman two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say the woman was wearing a lifejacket at the time and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, one person was killed following a single-vehicle accident in Reno. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Interstate 580, north of Moana Lane at approximately 10:51 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that a white Honda sedan was southbound when it flipped and went over the guardrail for reasons that are yet to be known.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Sloughhouse Threatens Several Houses

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — Metro fire knocked down a fire in Sloughhouse that was threatening two houses, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. Crews were  able to stop the forward progress of the fire, but not before it burned vegetation, as well as the exteriors of several homes. No injuries were reported.
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire looking for cause of Tower Incident

(BCN)– Cal Fire is looking for anyone who might have information as to how an early-morning fire on June 3 on the east side of San Bruno Mountain may have started. Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m., to the east side of San Bruno Mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy