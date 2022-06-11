ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7jQn_0g7SwZ9u00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina state employee health plan unlawfully discriminates by excluding treatments for transgender people by refusing to pay for hormone therapy and surgeries, as it once did briefly, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs sided with several transgender people or their parents in declaring the refusal of coverage for treatments linked to gender confirmation violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act on the basis of sex.

Biggs ordered that the State Health Plan resume offering “medically necessary services for the treatment of gender dysphoria,” which the plan’s board of trustees provided in 2017 but did not continue afterward. Monetary damages will be considered in a trial set to begin next month, her order said. Friday’s ruling considered competing motions and experts.

“After years of fighting for fair treatment, finally having a court decide that these healthcare exclusions are wrong is vindicating,” North Carolina State University professor Julia McKeown, one of the plaintiffs in a 2019 lawsuit, said in a news release from Lambda Legal, which provided representation. “As government employees, all we want is equal access to healthcare, but we were denied just because we are transgender.”

The State Health Plan, which is overseen by Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office, provides medical coverage for nearly 750,000 teachers, other employees, retirees and their dependents. Folwell, who took office in early 2017, was sued, along with the health plan, its top executive and other government entities.

While the state’s treasurer office was still reviewing the ruling late Friday, Folwell said in an interview that the board of trustees has had the ability to set benefits for several decades.

Folwell said he had hoped that before Biggs ruled she “would trust the people of North Carolina to have a jury trial on whether taxpayers should be paying for sexual transition operations.” Plan revenue includes state funds and premiums.

Biggs wrote that the plaintiffs’ doctors and experts, medical associations and the plan’s third-party administrators agreed that such treatments “can be medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria in some cases.”

“Defendants’ belief that gender-affirming care is ineffective and unnecessary is simply not supported by the record,” she added.

When agreeing to cover the medically necessary services for 2017, the plan’s board estimated the annual cost for such coverage would be several hundred thousand dollars, according to the order. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had finalized in 2016 a regulation prohibiting coverage exclusions related to gender transition. Biggs didn’t rule Friday on whether the plan’s actions violated the 2010 federal health care law, as the plaintiffs alleged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Services for transgender North Carolinians must be covered under state health plan, judge rules in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the North Carolina state employee health plan provide “medically necessary services” for transgender people linked to gender confirmation. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled Friday it was unlawfully biased for the State Health Plan to exclude coverage for such treatments. “I am thrilled beyond measure for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: COVID-19 spreading again in North Carolina

As the official start to summer approaches, the heat and humidity are moving into North Carolina. But unfortunately another surge in COVID-19 cases is spreading around the state too. Two dozen counties in North Carolina are now in the “red zone” for community coronavirus transmission, according to the latest map...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WalletHub: NC 15th most fun state in US

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to summer fun, North Carolina ranks right up there and is a jack of all trades, it seems. According to the most recent details released by WalletHub, North Carolina is ranked No. 15 as the most fun state in the United States. That ranking was determined by compiling […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
WBTW News13

North Carolina bill says no free EV charging without free gas, diesel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There should be no such thing as a free charge for an electronic vehicle unless there is also free gasoline and diesel fuel for all other motorists, a bill proposed in the North Carolina House says. The proposed legislation would create strict rules for free charging stations for electric vehicles on […]
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Health Care#Racism#The State Health Plan#Lambda Legal
newbernnow.com

Republican Party Requests NC Board of Elections to Scrutinize Voter Signatures

Public Comment Period Opens on Request Related to Signature Verification for Absentee Voting. The State Board of Elections has opened a written public comment period for a request by the North Carolina Republican Party for the State Board to authorize county boards of elections to scrutinize voter signatures on absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballot return envelopes, to determine whether to count those ballots in North Carolina elections.
ELECTIONS
iheart.com

Heat Wave Hits NC, House Bill Prompts Protest, NC Senators: Yes on Gun Bill

Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

It’s official: NC is more fun than SC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When you talk about fun states to visit, North Carolina ranks No. 15. Seriously? There are 14 states that are more fun than the one with the Outer Banks and the Blue Ridge Mountains and top-line college and pro sports in between? That was the evaluation of WalletHub, the personal-finance site […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor who has pushed Donald Trump’s election lies, said Monday that he had appointed Trump’s former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his own campaign. The lawyer, Jenna Ellis, endorsed Mastriano in the state’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week of June 3

WASHINGTON—Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted during the past week. INJURED GOVERNMENT WORKERS: The House has passed the Improving Access to Workers Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act (H.R. 6087), sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. The bill would allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide treatment for federal government employees under workers' compensation protocols. Courtney said expanding treatment options would give government workers the same level of access to health care as other workers, particularly in underserved parts of the country. An opponent, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said "increasing the scope of practice of nurse practitioners or physician assistants can lead to increased healthcare costs." The vote, on June 7, was 325 yeas to 83 nays.
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy