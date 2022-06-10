ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, OH

Micah Pries hits two home runs in RubberDucks' win over Patriots

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
RubberDucks 9, Patriots 2

Micah Pries hit two home runs to help the RubberDucks snap a two-game losing streak Friday night at Somerset.

Pries hit a three-run homer in the first to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead. He added a solo shot in the ninth and now has eight home runs this season.

Xzavion Curry (4-2) pitched seven strong innings for the Ducks (31-24) to earn the win. He gave up two runs on five hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts. Jared Janczak and Jaime Arias pitched a scoreless inning in relief each.

Bo Naylor and George Valera each had three hits for the Ducks, who had 12 hits in the game. Both had a double and two singles.

