Muskegon museum to break ground on expansion

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project.

The museum in western Michigan says the event is scheduled Saturday. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza. The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists.

Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum. The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion.

The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection.

