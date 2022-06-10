ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nearly 20M watched Jan. 6 hearing: Nielsen

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Nearly 20 million people watched Thursday night’s first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol across broadcast and cable news, according to preliminary ratings figures from Nielsen.

Each of the major broadcast television news networks preempted their regularly scheduled programming on Thursday to show continuous live coverage of the two-hour hearings.

ABC took the largest haul of viewers, earning 4.8 million of them, while NBC and CBS carried 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively.

On cable, MSNBC pulled in a whopping 4.1 million viewers during the hearings, nearly four times what the network averages on a typical weeknight.

Usually dominant Fox News Channel came in second place on cable on Thursday night, averaging 3 million viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. CNN came in third place with 2.6 million.

Fox took criticism this week for its decision not to air continuous live coverage of the hearings on its main cable channel. The network did not preempt its regularly scheduled opinion shows, featuring hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Instead, Fox relegated live coverage of the hearings to Fox Business Network, which ratings figures show pulled in 223,000 viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. Fox also provided its live coverage on various streaming platforms and made it available to its affiliate stations across the country.

Friday’s preliminary figures are likely to grow and do not include viewers who watched the hearing via streaming service online through YouTubeTV or other platforms.

The total of nearly 20 million is smaller than other large prime-time political events like President Biden’s State of the Union Address in March, which pulled in 38 million viewers, but is much larger than the audience for a typical congressional hearing.

A reported 9 million people watched former President Trump’s impeachment trial in 2020 on a typical day during those proceedings on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trump's 'Big Lie' takes center stage in second Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign director Bill Stepien and a Georgia-based U.S. attorney President Donald Trump weighed firing are among those who will testify Monday as the Jan. 6 committee works to show how the former president forged ahead with plans to remain in power despite being "told again and again that he didn't have [the] numbers to win."
Trump's inner circle testifies his claims were bogus

(The Hill) – The House committee examining last year's attack on the Capitol accused former President Trump on Monday of lying purposely to the public in order to stay in power and raise money from sympathetic supporters — an orchestrated effort the panel said led directly to the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.
Jan 6. Committee: Trump defrauded his supporters

In the second public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the committee tried to prove how former president Donald Trump compelled his supporters to storm the building by knowingly spreading lies about the election.
