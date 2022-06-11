ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Indiana man sent chilling message before killing ex-girlfriend, police say

By Matt Adams, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXZJj_0g7SwPKe00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Kayla Bowling confided in her mother that she feared her ex-boyfriend would kill her. Those fears came to fruition on June 1, when police say 27-year-old Kyle Rigdon hit her with his car, killing her.

Bowling, 29, was on her bike at the time. Rigdon left the scene, police said. He’s now charged with murder.

According to court documents, Bowling received a Facebook message from Rigdon the night before her death that said, “Have fun with [whatever] you got going on tonight. Tomorrow will be the biggest wakeup call of your life.”

Hit & run suspect arrested after victim gives police key piece of information before dying

Bowling was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 45 minutes later. She had provided a neighbor with the car’s license plate number before she died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSId2_0g7SwPKe00
Kyle Rigdon (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Another neighbor told police he’d seen Bowling on her bike on the day before she was killed. A silver car had blocked her in; a man was yelling at her, the neighbor said. Rigdon drove a silver Nissan Altima, according to investigators.

Bowling’s parents told responding officers that Rigdon had stalked and harassed their daughter. He’d slashed her tires days before, they said, according to court documents.

During an interview with Bowling’s parents, police learned Bowling and Rigdon had been dating, off and on, for about six months. They’d broken up a month ago. Their daughter was “terrified” of Rigdon, who always “seemed to know where she was at all times.”

Ex-boyfriend accused in deadly hit-and-run, victim’s family shares message

Sometimes, Rigdon would text her and ask why she was at a certain location — and Bowling didn’t think he could possibly know where she was unless he was following her.

Bowling’s parents recounted how Rigdon had parked in front of their home, gotten out of the car with a butcher’s knife and slashed her tires. A police report indicated it happened on May 26. Rigdon continued to drive by the home several times that day, her parents said. Bowling’s father was so worried that day, he’d run into the home to get a gun for his family’s protection.

Kayla Bowling (Courtesy of Bowling family)

On May 31, the day before her death, Bowling got into a screaming match with Rigdon on her phone, her parents said. She told him to “stay away” and that their relationship “was over.” Around 11:30 p.m., Rigdon knocked on her window; she told him to leave or she’d call the police.

Bowling’s mother told police she found Rigdon to be controlling. She was aware of domestic issues and fights between the two and said Bowling had confided in her “several times” that Rigdon was going to kill her.

Indiana woman accused of fatally running over boyfriend she tracked with GPS, police say

Less than 24 hours before Bowling’s death, Rigdon put out a Facebook post saying something to the effect that someone had broken his heart and would pay. By June 2, however, Rigdon had deleted the post, police said.

The mother of Rigdon’s child called police after Rigdon contacted her wanting to see his child. The woman described Rigdon as “unusually quiet and affectionate” with his son and told police he’d “uncharacteristically” given the boy $100 before leaving. He didn’t mention anything about Bowling, according to court documents.

When Rigdon showed up for work on June 1, he told his employer he’d hurt his girlfriend and asked his colleague to say he’d been at work since 10 a.m. He hadn’t shown up at the jobsite until 12 p.m. that day. Once his employer learned about Bowling’s death, he called police. The employer shared text messages in which Rigdon had asked him to tell his attorneys he’d been at work at 10 a.m. on June 1.

Officers and detectives spotted Rigdon’s silver Nissan Altima on the road and followed him onto the interstate, where they took him into custody. The car was towed for later examination. Once police got a look at the vehicle, they noticed fresh damage on the front left bumper. The undercarriage had grass and dirt on it, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 4

Deelicious Grapes
2d ago

she was able to give the license plate number and identify the driver before she passed. What an amazing woman. Sending prayers, love and support to the family during this hard time.

Reply
5
Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in FaceSCDN Graphics Department. A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face. The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Eskenazi Hospital
FOX59

Richmond police ask for help identifying bank robber

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who walked into a bank, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and walked out with an undisclosed amount of money. According to the Richmond Police Department, the man walked into the Chase bank at 2101 Chester Boulevard […]
RICHMOND, IN
The Exponent

Two from WL arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Two people from West Lafayette were arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing of a narcotic drug. Lorenzo Butler, 51, and Witonna Butler, 53, of the 1100 block of Summer Drive, were both arrested after Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force and West Lafayette Police Department officers found 25 grams of alleged fentanyl while executing a search warrant for suspected drug dealing, according to a press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed after evading traffic stop, says Marion police

MARION, Ind. — One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist fled a traffic stop in Marion, Indiana. Officials say they noticed a motorcyclist speeding just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Western Avenue. A Marion officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but police say the motorcyclist […]
cbs4indy.com

Police: Semi overturns after driver hits bull in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a semi driver was hurt after his semi hit a bull in the road overnight Friday. Wayne County deputies were sent to the area of State Road 1 and Jones Road in Hagerstown to check out an overturned semi after midnight on Friday, June 10.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Peru PD locates missing 13-year-old girl

UPDATE: Laurynne has been located and is safe. Original story below: PERU, Ind. — Peru Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Laurynne Jackson. Jackson is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds. Jackson was last seen leaving her home in […]
PERU, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper set to retire after 25 years

BREMEN, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper will retire Tuesday after 25 years. Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood, an Elkhart County native, began his career after being selected to attend the Indiana State Police 55th Recruit Academy and graduated in 1997. Sherwood worked at the Bremen District and...
BREMEN, IN
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy