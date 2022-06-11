Salute to our Veterans: Master Sergeant John Ledbetter

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A former Mobile City Council member is raising serious questions about millions of tax dollars spent at Hank Aaron Stadium, only for the city to lose control of the facility. Back in March we told you the lease agreement between McGowin Properties and the city is now void after the discovery of a 26-year-old oversight. Former council woman Bess Rich has asked the current council to investigate what she calls a “troubling” and “costly fiasco.”

