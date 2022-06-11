Salute to our Veterans: Master Sergeant John Ledbetter

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to participate in the organization’s inaugural poker run on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The poker run will begin at The Honor HER Foundation, 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, in Pensacola. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the last bike out by 10 a.m., according to a press release by the foundation.
Mobile’s largest shipyard had thousands of employees in the 1940s, as it cranked out liberty ships and tankers for the war effort. When new owners took possession in 2018, it had less than a dozen. “At that point there was, I believe, nine employees total at the yard,” said...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope animal shelter has been selected as the top shelter in the state of Alabama by MuttNation. The Haven is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County that focuses on preventing the killing of cats and dogs in area shelters. The shelter is also the recipient of a […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — As folks across the nation gear up to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Air Force later this summer, those at the McKinley Climatic Laboratory here recently marked the diamond anniversary of their facility. Initial testing at the MCL occurred on May 24,...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning. According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to Thomas Hospital in a personal vehicle, then airlifted to University Hospital, where he later died.
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The citizens of Semmes will be celebrating the Fourth of July in a big way with a performance from a previous American Idol winner. Their celebration is two days before the holiday on July 2. Taylor Hicks, 2006 American Idol winner, will be performing at the annual City of Semmes Independence […]
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort Police have announced a school safety meeting that will be open to the public on June 28. Attention Spanish Fort Parents/Guardians/Citizens:. In the wake of the most recent school tragedy last month in Uvalde, Texas, we understand your worries and concerns for...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A former Mobile City Council member is raising serious questions about millions of tax dollars spent at Hank Aaron Stadium, only for the city to lose control of the facility. Back in March we told you the lease agreement between McGowin Properties and the city is now void after the discovery of a 26-year-old oversight. Former council woman Bess Rich has asked the current council to investigate what she calls a “troubling” and “costly fiasco.”
Former Escambia Academy head football coach and athletic director Hugh Fountain was named today as the new head football coach and athletic director at W.S. Neal High in Brewton. Fountain’s hiring was announced at a special meeting of the Escambia County Board of Education, held this morning (Monday, June 13)...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The hiring of a new head coach and teacher was approved at a special meeting of the Escambia County School Board this morning. Hugh Fountain will take the role at W.S. Neal High School starting August 1.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 100-block of Hansen Boulevard Monday morning. When firefighters arrived at 4:11 a.m., they found flames and smoke from the front of the house but were able to get it under control in roughly 15 minutes. The department reported no […]
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier named Sadie. Sadie's owner died, and she came in with three other dogs. Her blonde fur is just beautiful, and she is a sweet dog. She needs someone to spoil her!
Lagoon Park launch, known locally as Mo’s Landing, is located on State Hwy. 180, 2 miles west of Ala. Hwy. 59. The double-lane ramp features three docks and lighting. The facility has 25 parking spots and restrooms. The Fort Morgan boat launch is available next to the new Fort...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The local chapter of the Salvation Army has experienced another setback. This time it was a fire. “Our box truck that we use to pickup donations and food for our food distribution was fully engulfed in flames,” Capt. Tamara Robb said. On June 3, the charity’s...
Foley, Ala. (WPMI) — Today people from across the southeast rallied at Heritage Park in Foley to make their voices heard about gun issues. Protestors are calling for a solution so that when their children go back to school they know they are safe. This is all in the...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators.
Seagulls, seaweed and maybe some sand dollars are what you can usually expect to find during your Florida beach vacation. But a bear?. That's what one family saw over the weekend during their visit to Pensacola. The video, shared Sunday morning by Brooke Burgess Olive on Facebook, shows a dark-colored...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police said a man was killed in a shooting at a party early Saturday morning. Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. When officers arrived, they learned that Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Edwards was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Midtown residents drive by the Lafayette Street Fire Station, assuming that the crew is ready to role in case an emergency occurs. Among them, Suzy White Lindblom, who has lived just up the street for more than 20 years. She says the crew that lives and works here at the Lafayette Street station are more than just city employees... they're family.
Comments / 0