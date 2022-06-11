Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal accuses big oil of price gouging. Blumenthal says energy companies continue to make money hand over fist. He wants the federal government to step in and lower gas prices.
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly is calling out Democrats with claims that the state is failing to fully reimburse towns for revenue losses related to the new mill rate cap on motor vehicle property taxes.
There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration said that it would begin mailing the second, larger round of $500 automatic, direct payments to low-income workers beginning this week. Half a million low-income workers received the first round of payments in March, based on their 2020 tax returns. For this second round, eligibility criteria are similar but determined by 2021 state tax returns.
Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
The beautiful shoreline of Connecticut is located along Long Island Sound and is dotted with many stunning lighthouses – from the town of Greenwich all the way to Stonington. While some of these lighthouses are open to the public, for the majority of them, it is best if viewed by boat or from the shore. Some remain closed to visitors as well.
(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you thought only buildings and places of businesses could be abandoned, think again!. Did you know that New Jersey has a whole entire abandoned town? Up...
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
Three of Massachusetts’ 14 counties have high community levels of COVID-19 and people there should wear masks in indoor public spaces, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that number is down from five counties last week and as high as 11 last month. The...
It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has a new deal that will deep fry inflation. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the chicken chain announced on YouTube that it will be making the price of its 2-piece signature bone-in chicken $0.59 for a limited time. The special starts on June 12 and ends...
