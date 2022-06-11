ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Blumenthal Accuses Big Oil of Price Gouging

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kRzd_0g7Svq0M00

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal accuses big oil of price gouging. Blumenthal says energy companies continue to make money hand over fist. He wants the federal government to step in and lower gas prices.

Comments / 11

monie jean
2d ago

Dummycrats shut of oil supply then blame big oil for price gouging ! Thats rich!

Reply
13
Linda Sovak
1d ago

He is useless just a camera hound. Why isn’t he lowering our electric bills or natural gas prices.

Reply
5
Related
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Polarbear

Second round of payments are being sent to Massachusetts residents this week

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration said that it would begin mailing the second, larger round of $500 automatic, direct payments to low-income workers beginning this week. Half a million low-income workers received the first round of payments in March, based on their 2020 tax returns. For this second round, eligibility criteria are similar but determined by 2021 state tax returns.
WUPE

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
thetoptours.com

Lighthouse Hopping in Connecticut (2022)

The beautiful shoreline of Connecticut is located along Long Island Sound and is dotted with many stunning lighthouses – from the town of Greenwich all the way to Stonington. While some of these lighthouses are open to the public, for the majority of them, it is best if viewed by boat or from the shore. Some remain closed to visitors as well.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Price Gouging#Gas Prices
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
Daily Voice

Southington Man Takes Home $200,000 Lottery Fast Play Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Popeyes to bring back prices from 1972 to celebrate anniversary

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has a new deal that will deep fry inflation. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the chicken chain announced on YouTube that it will be making the price of its 2-piece signature bone-in chicken $0.59 for a limited time. The special starts on June 12 and ends...
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy