A masterclass from Steph Curry has propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in game four of the NBA Finals.The point guard was at his brilliant offensive best, scoring 43 points – including seven threes – to help the Warriors even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.Following a back-and-forth first half, the Celtics held off Golden State’s trademark third-quarter explosion to be just one-point behind headed into the fourth.Stephen Curry's performance in Game 4 of The Finals to tie the series at 2-2... Instant Classic! #DubNation @StephenCurry: 43 PTS (14-26 FGM), 10 REB, 7...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO