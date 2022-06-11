ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh chops records for fourth 1A softball title

By Rhett Baxley, Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0creq0_0g7Svees00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tecumseh Braves axed records as they won the Class A softball state championship 11-5 over the South Central (SC) Satellites on June 10. The Braves broke records for most runs and hits in a Class A Indiana state softball championship game.

Tecumseh didn’t waste any time to slash the Satellites as freshman Katelyn (K-Sue) Marx singled and stole 2nd, 3rd and home to put the Braves up 1-0 in the first.

Tecumseh looking for two state titles this month

Junior Karsyn Flowers diced up a Satellites pitch for a two run homerun to center field later in the first to put the Braves ahead 3-0.

Center fielder Olivia Marks of SC hit a sac fly to tie the game at 3. Tecumseh would intentionally walk SC’s senior Delanie Gale to load the bases and the Braves prevented further damage when Satellites’ senior Mackenize Lenze hit into a force out at third.

The Lady Braves broke the 3-3 tie in the fourth as sophomore Jenna Donohoo knocked in K-Sue Marx with an RBI to left field. Karsyn Flowers followed and knocked in Donohoo with a RBI double to put the Braves up for good 5-3.

Tecumseh’s freshman Alena Holder minced a hit out to left field for an RBI double to build the Braves’ lead in the fifth. The Braves would add three more in the sixth to go up 10-3. The Satellites’ senior Aubrie Hiigli hit a two run homer to make the score 10-5 going into the final inning.

Lady Vikings look to keep perfect Indiana record

The Braves final run came in the seventh on a wild pitch by the Satellites and Donohoo took advantage and scored for the game’s final score.

The state title is Tecumseh’s fourth overall after winning titles in 2009, 2011 and 2017. The Braves has made the title game three out of the past five years with winning the title twice and losing in 2019.

A celebration for Tecumsah’s State Championship will be held at the school’s softball field on June 11 at 5 p.m. with a fire truck parade to follow about 6. The team will be signing autographs and the school will cheer for their baseball team at semi-state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Michigan softball ace announces transfer destination

Former Michigan softball pitcher Alex Storako is joining the two-time defending national champion for her final collegiate season. The Frankfort, Illinois native announced Monday that she is transferring to Oklahoma, which is coming off a 59-3 season – the second-best winning percentage in NCAA softball history. Storako entered the transfer portal last month after four seasons in Ann Arbor.
FRANKFORT, IL
biznewspost.com

Just how difficult is it to qualify for the U.S. Open? A scratch ‘weekend’ golfer finds out

I had played golf at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township, Michigan, plenty of times and never had I experienced nerves like I did on May 3. I wasn’t even playing, I was caddying, and I could feel my stomach in my throat as Tim Atkins stood over a 4-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole. I’ve seen Tim make birdies for 20 years, but this one had ramifications neither of us had ever experienced.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tecumseh, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Montgomery Exploring His Options, But Remains High on “Dream School” Ohio State

Ryan Montgomery’s first visit to Ohio State this summer came as a basketball player. Montgomery was at the Schottenstein Center on Friday along with the rest of the Findlay High School boys’ basketball team to participate in the second day of Ohio State’s basketball team camp. The rising high school sophomore made the trip to Columbus just hours after wrapping up a visit to Michigan State, where he participated in a football camp on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
washingtonlatest.com

Jordan Hall commits to Michigan State

Michigan State recruiting continues to roll with yet another talented prospect going green. The latest? Linebacker Jordan Hall, who committed Saturday before his official visit was even over. Hall is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
toledo.com

The Great Race Makes at Pit Stop in Perrysburg

As teams from across the globe converge in Rhode Island with vintage automobiles, THE GREAT RACE prepares for its cross-country trip to North Dakota, with an overnight stop in Perrysburg, Ohio. On Tuesday, June 21st, this time/speed/distance rally will make a pitstop in the Perrysburg Historic District, and to celebrate,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Chops#The Tecumseh Braves#Karsyn Flowers#Satellites#Rbi
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man arrested after weekend shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that occurred over the weekend. According to Toledo Police, Latoya Rivers, 42, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. TPD later arrested Ronald Trotter, 46, and took him into custody. Trotter is facing charges...
TOLEDO, OH
WOWO News

Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A threat of severe weather is on the minds of many later today. With extremely warm temperatures expected for today and most of this week, the threat of severe thunderstorms loom for the duration of Monday afternoon. Storms are possible across the entire Great Lakes region according to Meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

2 First Alert Weather Days Issued

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - MONDAY EVENING UPDATE. ***Severe Storm Threat Tonight*** - Severe storms are possible through 5am Tuesday. While it won’t be storming during that entire time period, 1 or 2 rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible. All severe weather types are possible including tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding. However, the main threat is damaging wind gusts that could top 60-70+ mph.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Retiring band director reflects on 30 years at Jackson-area schools: ‘It’s what I was raised to do’

PARMA, MI - Music has been the connective tissue that has shaped nearly every aspect of Paul Bickel’s life and career. Growing up in a musical family, he was inspired to take piano lessons because his late mother, Susan, played. His uncle, Bob Goodsell’s background playing the trumpet inspired him to take up the instrument. His father, Phil, marched in the Michigan State University marching band, so he naturally went on to march at the University of Michigan.
PARMA, MI
Detroit News

Temperatures surge in Michigan next week; how hot will it get?

After a week with temperatures consistently below normal, Michiganians can plan to feel the heat starting Tuesday. The National Weather Service says "a big warmup arrives on Tuesday," with highs in the following days climbing past 90 degrees and a heat index that could approach 100. How hot will it...
MICHIGAN STATE
toledocitypaper.com

Sweets Galore: Specialty Bakeries in the 419

Planning a graduation party or other summer celebration? You might want to reconsider that sheet cake from the big box store. From beautiful themed cakes and cookies to gluten-free desserts to gourmet donuts, the Toledo area boasts an impressive array of local speciality bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth. If...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man shot on I-75, police search for shooter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car they were riding in on I-75 in Toledo. It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for reports of a walk-in...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit is 2nd cloudiest city in US, data shows, but Ohio is worse

In Detroit, it’s cloudy with a chance of more clouds. Data compiled by Polaris and The Weather Channel found that Detroit is among the 10 cloudiest cities in the U.S. The data comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points. Cloud cover was ranked based on daily record keeping from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period (January 2019 – December 2021).
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Deserted Lone Star Steakhouse – Jackson, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
JACKSON, MI
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy