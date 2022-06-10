ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With ‘B7’ Album Release Joke

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

Beyoncé is either the greatest when it comes to dropping a surprise album on us, or simply just a great joke-teller that knows how to play into the talk of the day on Twitter.

Many are trying to currently figure out which one is true after a widespread rumor began circulating that a new album by Queen Bey is arriving very soon, complete with a surprise single on the way as early as tonight.

First she fueled things herself with a social media wipe on all main profile pictures across all platforms, just as she did with her last huge release.

Soon came the post on her official website, which by the URL alone (beyonce.com/album/b7) was enough to get people expecting to be clicking on a link to one of the most-anticipated album drops since her last real solo run with 2016’s Lemonade . However, as sad as it is to report, Bey was just getting a few laughs off as the site actually linked to a page that reads in bold black letters, “WE BROKE THE INTERNET. TRY AGAIN.” Clicking on the hyperlink sends you to the front page of the regular homepage hosting a series of her now-famous birthday shoutouts .

Beyoncé’s last solo musical offering came in the form of a soundtrack single, “Be Alive,” for the 2021 biopic King Richard. The song’s success took her all the way to the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year with a “Best Original Song” nomination, bested by 20-year-old pop star Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die theme song. Before that was the 2020 release in partnership with Disney for BLACK IS KING , a movie component to her 2019 soundtrack offerings for The Lion King remake. Joining with husband Jay-Z to form The Carters in 2018 for Everything Is Love also took a huge chunk of time out of Bey’s solo career. It’s due to that six-year-span that has fans vying to hear new music by the one and only Beyoncé.

Take a look below to see how Beyoncé really broke the internet with her ‘B7’ album hoax joke that currently has the entire internet out of formation:

1. no because if beyoncé actually releases b7 call me gal gadot cause i won’t know how to act

via @jaidenlikestuff

2. According to the streets Beyoncé released b7 last night in our minds. What’s your fav song so far?

via @MissBaddieB7

3. beyonce right now

via @diegosoulmate

4. @beyonce ANNOUNCE TONIGHT OR IM DISPLAYING THOSE ON BILLBOARDS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY

via @itsbarbey

5. Beyoncé has NEVER promoted Ivy Park like this. Ivy Park is already successful and will continue to be. Ivy Park already has its on independent brand and IG and Tik Tok pages! THIS IS @Beyonce ! Mama is about to snatch our wigs! B7 era is HERE!

via @beyoncepsych

6. Me pretending I don’t give a fvck about Beyoncé deleting her profile pics everywhere so she can drop B7 and save the world

via @ijustgoslower

7. Beyoncé: *removes profile pictures* Hive: “Omg she’s coming, B7 and new music coming” Beyoncé:

via @badguyshay

8. blue ivy watching everyone freak out after hacking beyoncé and deleting all of her profile pictures

via @willfulchaos

9. Beyoncé watching Hive freak out about her removing the profile pics on her social media knowing damn well it’s not for B7 but for her next Ivy park release #BeyonceIsBack

via @atb__william

10. y’all … beyoncé? B7? like nobody else’s albums matter anymore. do you get it ?

via @fringe_alchemy

