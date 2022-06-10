Free Will Baptist Children's Home names residential cottage for Wilson family

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home has opened Williamson Cottage, a new residential home for a dozen children on its campus.

MIDDLESEX — The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home has opened a new residential cottage on its campus.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home began making preparations in 2017 to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020 with the launch of Rewriting Stories, a capital campaign to build two new residential cottages on the campus. The board of directors’ vision was to replace two of the older cottages built in 1952 with up-to-date facilities for the young people living there, said Carrie Brown, a development associate with Free Will Baptist Children’s Home.

“Just days after FWBCH’s 102nd anniversary, Williamson Cottage reached completion and will be able to provide up to a dozen young people a safe, loving home during a difficult time in their lives,” Brown said.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home is grateful to the many generous individual donors, churches, businesses and foundations for their help in making this dream a reality, Brown said.

Williamson Cottage is named in the memory of Bobby, Myrtle and Lynn Williamson of Wilson by their loving family. The Williamsons were long-time supporters of the children’s home, and their family continues this legacy.

The Rewriting Stories campaign continues as funds are being raised to build a second new cottage on the campus, said FWBCH President Gary Lee.

“Today is another step closer to fulfilling our dreams,” Lee said. “A lot has happened in the past three years to make this day possible. But there is still work to be done. We need to complete the next cottage. We need to continue to dream.”

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home is thankful for everyone who had, and continues to have, a role in making this dream a reality for our youth, Lee said.

The Free Will Baptist Children’s Home provides a variety of programs to serve youth and their families. Its long-standing campus program provides a home and support for youth in foster care. Thrive Independent Living assists older teens by teaching them to transition into independent adulthood while living in apartments. FWBCH’s Family Foster Care & Adoptions provides on-going support for foster families and the children in their homes. Bridge Learning Center offers community-based PreK and Before/After School Care for area children, all according to information from the children’s home staff.