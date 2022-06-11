ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jim Cramer says to avoid ‘bogus’ tech companies that should’ve never gone public

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC’s Jim Cramer said Friday that several tech firms that went public in recent years are beginning to realize their missteps, and he warned investors to take their dollars elsewhere. “The companies out here in San Francisco have only just begun to realize that they overexpanded and, in...

CNBC

Cramer dubs bitcoin collapse Crypto Monday, says many tech execs call it a con

CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
protocol.com

Salesforce to employees: We're not going to stop working with the NRA

Salesforce employees have asked the company to end its relationship with the National Rifle Association. But during an all-hands Wednesday, co-CEOs Bret Taylor and Marc Benioff said that the company wouldn’t bar specific customers from using its services, according to a recording obtained by Protocol. During the meeting, Taylor...
Business
Benzinga

Musk Stirs Up A Hornet's Nest In Epstein Case, Apple WWDC Expectations, Kim Jong-Un Goes Ballistic And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Just as investors were hoping for an inflection higher, a strong non-farm payroll report proved to be the undoing of markets in the week ending June 3. Investors are still left to grapple with a fluid financial market, and as they take a long hard look at their strategy, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
kitco.com

Entire financial system is 'a black hole,' crypto will become the dominant force – Garry Kasparov

(Kitco News) The U.S. dollar will inevitably come to a clash with crypto for the reserve currency status, said Chess Grandmaster and Avast Security Ambassador Garry Kasparov. Kasparov sees the U.S. dollar losing its reserve currency status with time as more people embrace crypto for its independence. He spoke at the Consensus 2022 conference being held in Austin this week.
