ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Beyond Infinity: Watch the Trailer for This Disney+ Documentary About Buzz Lightyear

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Beyond Infinity: Buzz...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Lightyear#Disney Character#Documentary
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Sea Beast Trailer Released by Netflix

On Tuesday, Netflix kicked off its movie-centric day of Geeked Week by taking to the open seas. The Sea Beast, a new animated film from the director of Big Hero 6, arrives on Netflix on July 8th. This could be another major animation awards player for Netflix, following in the footsteps of The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Klaus. With the premiere a little over a month away, and a teaser already out in the wild, Netflix finally unveiled the full trailer for The Sea Beast.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Manifest’ Reveals First Look Clip of Upcoming Netflix Season

Click here to read the full article. The passengers of Flight 828 are boarding once again. Netflix has released a first look clip for Season 4 of supernatural drama series “Manifest.” The clip was launched as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week event, and was introduced by Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the series. The clip features series lead Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), an NYPD detective, investigating a construction site. While looking through the site, she discovers a mysterious figure with the words “Stone 828” cut into his arm. Created by Jeff Rake, “Manifest” revolves around Michaela and Ben, two siblings...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Yellowstone Preview: Beth’s Worst Nightmare Returns, and She’s Out For Blood!

Being of sound mind, if not necessarily body, the last thing you’d ever catch us doing is messing with Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton. After all, we’ve watched that woman trash a high-end boutique, survive a brutal attack and walk out of a literally burning building. Having, as she once explained, “run outta things to do for the first time when I was 20,” she’s the living embodiment of that “Been There, Done That” T-shirt that was all the rage a while back.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Sandman Sets Summer Release Date at Netflix — Watch New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dream? On! Netflix will release its series adaptation of The Sandman on Friday, August 5. The streaming video service announced the news Monday as part of its Geeked Week festivities. Netflix is calling the series “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman will follow Morpheus, the Dream King (played by Sweetbitter‘s Tom Sturridge) — as well as those who’ve been affected by him — as he goes about putting right the mistakes he’s made during his eons-long existence. The streamer also released a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
IGN

Let’s Talk About Everything Coming to Netflix After Stranger Things

Netflix used to be the only king of the streaming game, but as competition from other streaming firms has grown, the necessity for Netflix to extend its offers has grown as well. Netflix has established itself as a destination for visually stunning animated series, blockbuster action pictures, and everything in between. With big titles like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, and others, they've created a reputation for themselves. Netflix held its second annual Geeked Week during Summer of Games and featured new trailers, TV show announcements, behind-the-scenes interviews with producers, and more. Among all the big names, Netflix has the advantage of being one of the more experienced streaming firms, but only time will tell if the material they invest in will keep them going in the long run. I have a question for the IGN community: Did you see anything exciting during Netflix's Geeked week?
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

How to Watch the X-Men Movies in Chronological Order

The X-Men franchise is a beloved collection of 13 movies that began all the way back in 2000 with such fan favorites as Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, the films take a bit of Star Wars approach and begin later on in the stories of many of the characters before going back to their origins.
MOVIES
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
IGN

One Piece: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show

The world of One Piece is coming to Netflix as a live-action adaptation of the much-beloved manga. We recently got our first look at some of the extended cast of the series, along with concept art and sets from the show. From Monkey D. Luffy to Red Hair to Alvida and beyond, the cast of the show looks to be massive.
TV SERIES
IGN

Overwatch 2: New Tank Hero Junker Queen Announced

Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy