Beyond Infinity: Watch the Trailer for This Disney+ Documentary About Buzz Lightyear

Netflix used to be the only king of the streaming game, but as competition from other streaming firms has grown, the necessity for Netflix to extend its offers has grown as well. Netflix has established itself as a destination for visually stunning animated series, blockbuster action pictures, and everything in between. With big titles like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, and others, they've created a reputation for themselves. Netflix held its second annual Geeked Week during Summer of Games and featured new trailers, TV show announcements, behind-the-scenes interviews with producers, and more. Among all the big names, Netflix has the advantage of being one of the more experienced streaming firms, but only time will tell if the material they invest in will keep them going in the long run. I have a question for the IGN community: Did you see anything exciting during Netflix's Geeked week?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO