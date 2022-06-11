ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Record hot temperatures expected, here are tips to stay cool and hydrated

By Reyna Revelle
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It’s been more than 600 days since we’ve seen triple-digit temperatures in East Texas. That may end this weekend and first responders are reminding everyone to take precautions when one leaves home.

“We like to make sure that we hydrate very well and drink lots and lots of water. We try to find shade and let our daughter play in the shade as much as we can,” said Tyler mom, Kim Brown.

Record high and very hot temperatures are on the way and heat can pose many dangers. According to Smith County Fire, about 658 people die each year from excess exposure to heat.

‘You have to be careful with your history’: Behind the push to preserve the Mayfair building

“If you’re working in the yard or playing sports or things like that, you really have to keep hydrated. A lot of times, just stay inside during the hottest part of the day. If you don’t have to be out, there’s no need to be out,” said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Public Information Officer.

Drinking plenty of water and sports drinks in moderation can help prevent heat exhaustion or even worse, a heat stroke. First responders also recommend drinking five to seven ounces of water every 20 minutes when it’s hot.

“Heat exhaustion can cause serious damage to your body. If you have a home that doesn’t have air conditioning, go get some fans and ventilation. There are places that will give those out. Do what you can to keep the coolest you can,” said Erbaugh.

Carrying an insulated water bottle with some ice, making sure you mask up with sunblock, and even a cold wet towel behind your neck can help alleviate those heat exhaustion symptoms. “ I used to work for dermatology, so we want to make sure we wear zinc and titanium, no chemicals. You want mineral sunblock. We usually re-apply every hour or so just depending on how sweaty she gets,” said Brown.

By taking routine breaks in air conditioning and wearing lightweight clothing can help you stay cool. Remember, to always check the back seat before exiting your vehicle.

“It’s much cooler in the house, it is not cool in the car. Of course, you can’t leave your car running either. That’s against the law leaving your car running when you’re not in it,” said Erbaugh.

If you are in need of a fan or cooling unit, here are some non-profits that are providing those units for those in need.

