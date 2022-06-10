Senior setter makes GNB Voc-Tech's offense go on run to the Div. 2 Final Four

NEW BEDFORD — Clinging to the Div. 2 Final Four trophy, Alberto Gomes couldn’t stop his hands from shaking.

“It’s a feeling that I can’t explain,” Gomes said. “It’s so exciting, I’m shaking.”

In the midst of a deep state tournament run, GNB Voc-Tech’s offense is firing on all cylinders and Gomes is the catalyst behind it.

The senior setter dished out 29 assists on Friday night to spread the second-seeded Bears’ offensive attack in a 3-1 victory over No. 7 West Springfield in the MIAA Div. 2 Elite 8.

“He’s been executing at a high level and he’s been playing really well. He’s been huge,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Richie Gomes, noting that his setter surpassed 1,000 career assists this season. “He’s the one moving the ball around and making the show go. We’re really proud of him.”

Senior outside hitter Ethan Fagundes added, “Alberto often gets overlooked, but without him, we’re nothing. Without him, none of us hitters can do anything.”

Five different Voc-Tech players had four or more kills as Alberto Gomes delivered to the hot hand throughout the match.

“You can’t pinpoint who is going to be our guy,” coach Gomes said. “We’re moving the ball around to whatever we see is available right now.”

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS:Medeiros, GNB Voc-Tech nearly perfect as they punch ticket to the Div. 3 Final Four

Alberto Gomes said that losing their sophomore year to COVID has been a driving force for Voc-Tech’s senior class.

“We just push everybody so hard,” he said. “We missed our sophomore year so we can’t lose this opportunity. This is our last year so we have to make it count.”

Alberto Gomes has worked closely with fellow tri-captains Fagundes and Ethan Nunez.

“I couldn’t have done it without Ethan Fagundes and Ethan Nunez,” Gomes said. “They pushed me a lot to become a great setter so they can have some powerful kills.”

Fagundes still can’t believe the Bears are one win away from the state final, especially after how the season started with a young and inexperienced group.

“I actually went home from practice the first day angry,” he said. “I had a shoulder injury and between me and the team, we looked horrible. I thought we were going to have such a rough season. We lost all of our seniors and had no experience. Little did I know we’d get here.

“Coach Gomes said we’ve never made a Final Four finish (under him) so I’m excited to see what we can do. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re going to play our hearts out.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bears jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the opening set and coasted to a 25-15 win thanks to strong hitting from junior Evan Fagundes, who had four of his six kills in the opening stanza.

West Springfield hung with Voc-Tech throughout a close second set that featured 16 ties with the last being 25-25. A kill by junior Curran Farnworth gave the Bears a one-point lead and they secured the 27-25 win on a hit into the net by West Springfield to take a 2-0 match lead.

The Terriers controlled play in the third set, leading most of the way and clinched the 25-18 win on a hit by junior Timmy Krivolenko.

“All the Bears teams work hard, but they’re fighting together in a different way right now,” said coach Gomes. “You can see it on the court. We didn’t even look this way two weeks ago. They’re fighting through mental blocks and they’re fighting through opponent runs. We weren’t doing that at the beginning of the year and we weren’t doing that at the middle of the year.”

The Bears came out in the fourth set on a mission, jumping ahead 14-6 on a block by Nunez and pulling away down the stretch behind the hitting of Curran and the serving of Ethan Fagundes to win 25-15.

With graduation hitting Voc-Tech hard in 2021, this year’s team has exceeded expectations.

“Never in a million years did I expect this,” coach Gomes said. “It gets me a little emotional just because of how hard they work.

“This team doesn't have the experience of teams in the past so a lot of the times we’d come into the season way too hot and we’d fizzle out in the playoffs and it wasn’t working for us. This team we were at the bottom and fighting non-stop.”

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, the Bears improve to 16-3 (18-3 overall). They’ll face No. 3 Westfield (22-1) at 6 p.m. on Monday at North High School in Worcester in the Div. 2 Final Four. … West Springfield finished the year with a record of 17-5.

GOMES: “If you watch our bench the last week and a half, they’re the seventh man of the year. They’re feeding us energy. The kids love this. It’s really cool to see.”

WEST SPRINGFIELD STATS: Jacob Kukharchuk had 12 kills while Admir Catic added 11.

VOC-TECH STATS: Farnworth had a team-high 13 kills while Ethan Fagundes added 10 kills and 12 digs and Evan Fagundes chipped in with six kills and 11 digs. Nunez had four kills, three service aces and three blocks while Jake Belli added four kills. Colin Stuessi had a team-high 22 digs. Gomes had 20 digs to go along with his 29 assists.

NOTES: Several GNB Voc-Tech volleyball alumni were in attendance for the match.