A new reign: In epic 3A title game, Zache, South Bend Saint Joe outlast Tri-West Hendricks

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — When Haley West slid into home and South Bend Saint Joseph head coach Earl Keith poured out of the third base dugout with his player's to celebrate the Indians' 1-0 extra-inning win over No. 1 Tri-West Hendricks in the 3A state title game, it began a new era of Indiana softball.

One where Saint Joseph is the premiere team. With the premiere star. Her name is Berkley Zache. She is a freshman and was on the other end of West's slide.

In the bottom of the ninth-inning, Zache sent a groundball into right field, scoring West from second, and securing Saint Joe's first state title in program history.

"I knew we would pull it off," Zache said following the game. "I just didn't know at what point."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgZkv_0g7St0hb00

That's the confidence of a player who knows how good she is.

Zache was at the forefront of the Indians' road to Friday's state title game. Then she became the star of one of the most epic high school softball games in Indiana history.

Along with the game-winning hit, Zache pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 20 batters.

The ultimate performance at the ultimate time. And it's only the beginning.

"The people that didn’t know her," Keith said. "... They all know her now."

For the past three months Zache has mowed through just about every single lineup she has faced. She entered Friday night's game with a 0.425 ERA, 15 complete games in 17 starts, 250 strikeouts in 115 innings and only seven earned runs all season.

Her team entered Friday's game on a 59-inning scoreless streak. Not a single run allowed in its postseason run. That didn't change.

No stage has been too bright for Zache. No lineup has been too powerful. Not even the Bruins', whose gaudy offensive numbers (314 runs scored), weren't intimidating enough to phase Saint Joe's stud freshman.

"I sent a message that younger players can definitely hang with the big guys," Zache said after the game. "That was my goal, just show that freshman can hang with seniors, too."

Zache did more than hang. She dazzled. Shined. Dominated.

Tri-West didn't get its first hit until a bunt single in the fifth. Four of the Bruins five hits came via bunts, when head coach Mike Miller abandoned the "swing away" strategy.

Smart. Just about everyone had tried to muscle up Zache's riseball and offspeed pitches. Just about everyone had failed.

Tri-West tried to use speed, and a wet field from constant rain throughout the game, to create offense. It worked to the extent of getting runners on base. The Bruins still had to get them home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Vsi4_0g7St0hb00

When the pressure grew, Zache did what she always has done and buckled down.

"I knew this team would be one of the best that we faced, considering where we are," Zache said. "I knew I was going to have to trust my defense a little bit more and they really pulled through for me."

In the top of the sixth inning Tri-West managed to put runners on second and third with one out. No big deal. Zache struck out the next two batters.

In the seventh the Bruins loaded the bases with one out.

Strikeout. Popout. Inning over.

"We had our chances two or three times," Miller said. "We tried everything. We tried to swing. We tried to bunt. We tried to steal. We did everything we could to try to get it across, but just wasn’t going to be tonight."

For the second straight game the pitcher opposite of Zache matched her pitch-for-pitch. Tri-West sophomore Audrey Lowry finished with 22 strikeouts. It shattered the previous 3A title game record for strikeouts, previously at 14, set by Mary Blessing of Decatur Central in 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIyeK_0g7St0hb00

The IHSAA doesn't have the record for combined strikeouts in a championship game. One official in the pressbox said it may have to start after this game.

Outside of three walks in the first inning, the Indians had zero answers to anything Lowry threw at them. She had a no-hitter in the ninth inning, and hadn't allowed a Saint Joe baserunner since a walk in the third inning, before West's one-out double.

She made one-too-many mistakes with Zache ending the game the next at-bat.

"It was a great game," Miller said.  "They are a great team. Both pitchers dominated the game. They both have the chance to be back here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haqIi_0g7St0hb00

That may be the most exciting part of Friday's game is there is a chance these teams get back to West Lafayette next year.

Lowry will be a junior. Zache, only a sophomore. The Indians, as a team only lose two seniors, West and first baseman, Kennedy Swope. This team will be loaded again next year.

"I could see us knowing a little more about each other," Miller said of the possibility the teams both get back to the 3A title game next year.

Zache hasn't even begun to unlock her full potential, still growing into her body. For the rest of 3A softball, that is scary.

"She is going to get physically stronger and that helps the whipping motion of a pitcher," Keith said. "She is going to do nothing but get better. She is lean, mean and a fighting machine, baby."

By midnight, the Indians were getting rushed off the field with a broken state championship trophy (a piece fell off during the celebration) and Zache wasn't a secret to anyone in Indiana softball anymore.

It was her beginning in the spotlight. It was the beginning of the Saint Joe softball era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495BrB_0g7St0hb00

And unless that rocket of a pitching arm falls off, an era where Saint Joe could be one of the sport's premiere programs.

"It's just a great feeling," Keith said. "I'm so glad we have her."

