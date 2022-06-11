ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Everblades take 3-1 lead in Kelly Cup Finals

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
The Florida Everblades’ magic number for the franchise’s second Kelly Cup championship is down to 1 thanks to a 3-2 OT win in Friday night’s Game 4 against the Toledo Walleye.

Lukas Kaelble was one of the big heroes tonight, scoring the game winning goal with 4:16 in overtime. But what got the Blades to OT was just as insane as Joe Pendenza blasted home the game-tying goal with 20.2 seconds left in the 3rd period.

The rollercoaster Game 4 started in the Blades’ favor after Jake McLaughlin scored on the power play 8:21 into the first period for his first goal of the playoffs. However, Toledo’s Josh Dickinson evened the score at 14:44 into the first period after redirecting a pass from teammate T.J. Hensick.

Toledo then gained a 2-1 lead with 2:34 remaining in the 3rd period thanks to a Matt Berry power-play goal. But after that, the tide turned in favor of the Blades.

Game 5 of this year’s Kelly Cup Finals is set for Saturday, June 11 at Hertz Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

