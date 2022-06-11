ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedgesville, WV

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CoYP_0g7Sr4Iv00
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in District Heights Shooting

One man died and two more are injured after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Monday, authorities say. The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Prince George’s County police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Columbia, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday where two adult males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death Of 6-Month-Old Baltimore Girl Ruled A Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The March death of a 6-month-old in southern Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday. Legacy Bell was found unresponsive shortly before noon on March 1 when officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, Baltimore Police said. She died at the scene. The 6-month-old’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. No additional details about the circumstances of the baby’s death were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Maryland State Police#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc
PennLive.com

Md. police department turns to podcast as way to solve cold cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department sees true crime podcasting as a new way to revive interest in cold cases where investigators are still searching for leads. Titled “The Crime Journal,” the true crime podcast is an attempt by the department to get new information on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Dead In Southeast Baltimore After Man Reports Shooting Fiance, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m.  They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting. Police took the man into custody. Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy