Hot, dry weather this weekend, temps in low 90s

Britain could be hit by gales approaching 55mph as the remnants of a tropical storm move over the country, experts have warned.The winds, which are expected to peak on Saturday, will stretch from western Scotland down to south-east England.“This weekend’s quite windy – unseasonably windy actually,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.“So that is a little bit odd… This time of year you don’t really get quite such vigorous low pressure systems affecting the UK.”Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bitSimon Partridge, Met OfficeThe unsettled weather is the...
Comments / 0