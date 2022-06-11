ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, dry weather this weekend, temps in low 90s

Above average highs in the lower 90s

55mph gales expected to take edge off warmer weekend temperatures

Britain could be hit by gales approaching 55mph as the remnants of a tropical storm move over the country, experts have warned.The winds, which are expected to peak on Saturday, will stretch from western Scotland down to south-east England.“This weekend’s quite windy – unseasonably windy actually,” Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said.“So that is a little bit odd… This time of year you don’t really get quite such vigorous low pressure systems affecting the UK.”Without the wind it would be really nice, but the wind will take the edge off a little bitSimon Partridge, Met OfficeThe unsettled weather is the...
First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
Hot and humid today, storms return

Wednesday will be dry but Thursday the storms return. “Much of the same today with heat and humidity. Wednesday’s high temperatures will climb to near 93 degrees. The record is 96, so it’s not very likely we get close to a new record.
