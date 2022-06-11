Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

TONIGHT: More chances of showers and storms are possible mainly after midnight tonight. Some of these storms could become strong to severe mainly west of Interstate 53 and 35 where a slight risk has been issued for western Itasca, Aitkin, and Koochiching County. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. A strong system is developing over Colorado and Wyoming creating a strong warm front over the Midwest. This is causing a massive heat wave over the Midwest and this heat will be heading to the Northland through the upcoming days. Temperatures will fall to the mid 40s tonight with cooler lows near the lake. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-15 mph.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO