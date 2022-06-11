Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The court has sentenced a 4th person, Sarah Kowarsch, for convictions stemming from a series of storage unit burglaries in Washburn County in 2020. A lengthy law enforcement investigation into a series of storage unit burglaries led to criminal charges for 5 people. At least 7 storage unit facilities in Washburn County were burglarized. Items reported stolen from the units included firearms, fishing equipment and supplies, hunting equipment and supplies, power tools, propane tanks, chainsaw, welders, generators, golf clubs, ice shack, ice auger, ladders, vehicle titles, birth certificates, photo albums, china, jewelry, and other collectibles.
