Duluth, MN

Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

By Cam Derr
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.- June marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The amendment changed athletics forever, giving female athletes equal opportunity to showcase their skills on the diamond, the court or wherever they choose to...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

FOX 21 Online

Ski Hut Opens Clinic For Women In Mountain Biking

DULUTH, Minn.– Ski Hut and Ursa Minor Brewing have partnered together to bring women into the sport of Mountain Biking. The two businesses hosted their 3rd basic mountain bike clinic for women in the community. Trying to make a space for women to get more involved in the male dominated sport. They feel empowered as they work together to get comfortable learning more about mountain biking.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Summer Theater Programs for Youth at The Duluth Playhouse

DULUTH, Minn. — Youth at The Duluth Playhouse’s summer camp started a new production today. The community theater offers acting and musical camps for students between the ages of 5 to 18. This week, seven and nine year-olds began working on the song Friend Like Me,” from the movie “Aladdin.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Goaltending Camp For Kids Begins

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth residents are known for its love of hockey, and even the summer sun can’t stop them. Hockey camp for goalies kicked off Sunday for kids in the northland, and it’s all thanks to a certain NHL goaltending coach. More than 20 years ago, Mitch...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tourism Picking Up In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– The sun is finally shining for the city of Duluth!. People are making their way outside, catching some rays and enjoying the seasonal tourism. One family from Pine City came to visit for the weekend, to enjoy all that the city as to offer. “Well we can...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Parks and Recreation Gets Ready for Tuesday’s Chester Creek Concert Series

DULUTH, Minn.–The annual Chester Creek Concert Series at Chester Bowl will begin tomorrow night, June 14, and will take place every Tuesday night until August 23. Musical performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last for 90 minutes. This free series is open to the public to enjoy all summer long. A rotating food truck will also be at Chester Bowl during the music, for viewers to enjoy dinner and a show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Public Hearing Held for Hotel Astoria Demolition

DULUTH, Minn. — Five Duluth residents spoke out during a public meeting today in hopes of preserving the historic Hotel Astoria on East Superior Street. Back in 2021, the owners requested for the structure to be torn-down due to its immense deterioration. Three local businesses within the building were also asked to leave and relocate last year.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth firefighter found guilty of third-degree assault

A firefighter has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in July 2020, after a dispute on a Duluth trail about his off-leash dogs. Monday, Judge Theresa Neo convicted 50-year-old Conrad John Sunde IV, of a felony count of third-degree assault. Sunde waived his right to a jury trial, in favor of a court trial. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 10, 2022

Chelsee Surah Jones, 30, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed. June 2. Rebecca Carin Boykin, 50, 1424 N. 12th St., second-degree recklessly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

NORTHLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road...
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Vehicle collides with moose in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Severe storms, big heat wave heading towards the Northland in the next few days

TONIGHT: More chances of showers and storms are possible mainly after midnight tonight. Some of these storms could become strong to severe mainly west of Interstate 53 and 35 where a slight risk has been issued for western Itasca, Aitkin, and Koochiching County. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. A strong system is developing over Colorado and Wyoming creating a strong warm front over the Midwest. This is causing a massive heat wave over the Midwest and this heat will be heading to the Northland through the upcoming days. Temperatures will fall to the mid 40s tonight with cooler lows near the lake. Winds will continue to be breezy from the east between 10-15 mph.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person For Washburn County Storage Unit Burglaries

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The court has sentenced a 4th person, Sarah Kowarsch, for convictions stemming from a series of storage unit burglaries in Washburn County in 2020. A lengthy law enforcement investigation into a series of storage unit burglaries led to criminal charges for 5 people. At least 7 storage unit facilities in Washburn County were burglarized. Items reported stolen from the units included firearms, fishing equipment and supplies, hunting equipment and supplies, power tools, propane tanks, chainsaw, welders, generators, golf clubs, ice shack, ice auger, ladders, vehicle titles, birth certificates, photo albums, china, jewelry, and other collectibles.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
boreal.org

Severe weather chances today and tomorrow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 12, 2022. A warm front has set up to the west of the region. This will help bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms beginning today. Some storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The warm front will remain somewhat stationary through tomorrow therefore another round of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather is possible again. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

