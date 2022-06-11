Akron Woman Gets 3-9 Years in Prison for Meth-Induced Fatal Crash

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester woman was arrested in the Town of Stafford just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Hours later, she was arrested on additional charges. During a traffic stop on Route 33, Elayasia Mendez, 26, was charged with felony DWI with three […]

STAFFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO