ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, NY

Akron Woman Gets 3-9 Years in Prison for Meth-Induced Fatal Crash

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, NY – On Friday,  39-year-old Jessica A. Novak of Akron was sentenced to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun and fentanyl charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal possession of a controlled substance and an illegal gun. In October 2020, Angel White was driving when officers pulled him over after they saw him fail to stop at a signal on Spring Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen with gun at March For Our Lives arraigned on felony charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old who police said had a gun in his pocket during an anti-gun violence demonstration in Buffalo over the weekend was arraigned on a felony charge Monday. The Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Amauri Smith of Rochester was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man arrested for possession of illegal contraband

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Buffalo Byron Brown announced an arrest and gun seizure in the Town of Cheektowaga after a search warrant was conducted on Monday. Steven Salerna-Sanchez, 22, was reportedly found in possession of a number of guns, including an AR-15, in addition to other illegal contraband, such as high-level body armor, thousands […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Clarence, NY
Clarence, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Akron, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Erie County, NY
Cars
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man killed mom's boyfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend last summer. Kelvin Harris Jr., 34, was found shot just before 1 a.m. on July 14 at his home on Karnes Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Rochester Police say Darrell...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
2 On Your Side

Police: Man with loaded handgun arrested at March For Our Lives event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man carrying a loaded handgun was arrested at the March For Our Lives event on Saturday morning in Buffalo. Law enforcement officials observed a man, 19-year-old Amauri Smith of Rochester, carrying a firearm during Saturday's event, which included a walk past the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded during a May 14 mass shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Latest Homicide Victim in Rochester Identified

Rochester Police are investigating the homicide of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baker. Police were called to the scene at the Corner of William Warfield Drive and Robert Warfield Court around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the teenager was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital. Police say, at the time of the shooting, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the 31st Homicide This Year In Rochester

Rochester police are investigating the city's 31st homicide this year. A 17-year-old was shot and killed as he was riding his bike at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex in the Upper Falls neighborhood. Police believe the teen was the intended target. Several kids were playing basketball nearby, but they weren't...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Mid-Hudson News Network

Niagara Falls man arrested in Town of Athens

ATHENS – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Sunday arrested a Niagara Falls man in the Town of Athens on weapons, drugs and parole charges. Sheriff’s deputies were assigned the welfare of a person in Athens. When officers attempted to make a positive identification on the man, he...
ATHENS, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot Overnight on the City's Northside.

Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's northside. Someone opened fire at a 29-year-old man sitting in a car parked on Leo Street, between Remington Street and Joseph Avenue. Several rounds hit the car, and the man was wounded. The man is recovering at Rochester General, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Depew Man Accused of Kidnapping Honeoye Falls Ex-Girlfriend

A Buffalo-area man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Honeoye Falls home. Deputies say 38-year-old Bradley Luper of Depew forced the woman into his truck at gunpoint. Luper allegedly held the gun in front of her face, then fired a shot out of the open passenger-side window. The...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy