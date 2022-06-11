Pennsylvania Man Injured in Egg Harbor Crash

LITITZ – Three separate cases of vandalism involving spray paint are under investigation in Lititz, Lancaster County. One involved the spray painting of a garage located on a residential property in the 100 block of E. Front Street. It’s believed this occurred sometime between June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and June 10 at 11 a.m. A second happened at the “Corpse House” on the property of Lititz Moravian Church on Church Square. It’s believed this occurred sometime between June 9th at 4 p.m. and June 10 at 11 a.m. The third involved a garage and storage container located on a residential property in the 100 block of North Cedar Street. Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.

LITITZ, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO