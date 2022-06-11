Armored Truck Carjacked in Delaware Heist

WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Newark, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on gun charges. Authorities stated that on June 2 at approximately 11:54 p.m., police on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of 10th and Pine Streets. Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the 200 block of East 14th Street and observed the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ira Price, fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Following a brief area search, Price was taken into custody in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO