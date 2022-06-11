ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

Police Investigating After Body of Female Found Inside Car in Highlands

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a woman was found...

Woman Found Dead in Vehicle on Atlantic Highlands Street

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a vehicle Friday morning on Asbury Avenue in the borough. Shortly before 7:45 a.m on Friday, June 10th, Atlantic Highlands police responding to the area of Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand Avenues discovered the body of an adult female inside the vehicle. The woman has not yet been identified. The cause and manner of death were to be determined by autopsy according to a press release issued June 10th. The prosecutor’s office did not respond before publication time with details about the woman nor the manner of her death.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
Body Found In Lake Of Newark's Branch Brook Park

A body was recovered from the lake of Newark's Branch Brook Park Monday, June 12, authorities said. Few details were known about the incident that happened around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
NEWARK, NJ
Woman held against her will at Middletown, NJ hotel, cops say

MIDDLETOWN — A woman called police Sunday morning from a hotel room and said she was being held against her will by a man. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said the woman from The Bronx told police she was in a room with Connor Post, 29, of Middletown, who threatened her when she tried to leave. She said Post had a knife.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean at Jersey Shore beach

A man died after he was pulled from the ocean off Belmar on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to reports of several swimmers “in distress” around 12:30 p.m. near the 8th Avenue beach jetty, the Belmar Police Department said in a statement. Officers found bystanders trying unsuccessfully to make rescues.
BELMAR, NJ
VIDEO: Driver pulled over after picking up hitch, impeding traffic on Clifton Avenue

Should you wish to give someone a ride, pull over to the side and make sure it's safe and you're not impeding traffic.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
N.J. jewelry store employees hurt in smash-and-grab robbery

Several employees were injured in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Woodbridge on Friday night, authorities said. The robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a group of masked people carrying guns and wearing gloves followed an employee through the front door of Virani Jewelers on Oak Tree Road in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, police said.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Absecon man held in Atlantic City stabbing

An Absecon man who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times outside an Atlantic City bar was ordered held in jail. Luis Sanchez, 33, is shown in surveillance video with the knife outside Cinco de Mayo at Atlantic and Florida avenues at about 5:35 a.m. June 3, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Authorities investigating after person slashed across face in Lakewood; DUI driver hits TLS reporter’s vehicle on scene [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Authorities are investigating after a man was slashed across his face in Lakewood. The incident happened shortly before 1:00 AM on 4th Street. The victim was treated on scene and hospitalized. The suspect fled the scene. Lakewood‘s detective bureau and CSI are investigating. While covering the scene, a TLS...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
