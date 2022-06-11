ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect Indicted in Queens Pawn Shop Murder

By Adam Devine
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that...

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

