ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Suspect Arrested for Friday Morning Attempted Murder in Rockville

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKVILLE, MD – An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 53-year-old...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 6

Related
Bay Net

Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Assault On Senior Citizen In P.G. County

BELTSVILLE, Md. – Prince George’s County Police investigators identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a recent assault on a senior citizen in Beltsville. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder of Beltsville. The victim, a man in his 80s, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
BELTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Shore News Network
fox5dc.com

Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday where two adult males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Several Thefts, Stolen Auto

Police are investigating several thefts reported in the last week in Takoma Park, according to emailed community advisories:. Theft From Auto: On June 5, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Takoma Park Police responded to the 6800 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a theft from an auto. Sometime between June 4 at 10:00 p.m. and June 5 in the morning, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s vehicle and cut the lock on the rear storage box, and stole property. Case #220024044.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy