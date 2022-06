MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new plan could be bringing the magic back to the Majestic. In its heyday, the Majestic was a massive, 20-screen movie theater in the heart of Hickory Hill. Today, unable to survive the pandemic, it sits vacant, like so many other storefronts and businesses in the southeast Memphis community. But that’s about to change.

