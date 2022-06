ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. still sees plenty of room for improvement as the Atlanta Braves keep winning. “We’re going to keep grinding and growing," Acuña said through a translator. “Baseball is all about highs and lows. It’s just part of it, but I think we’re going to keep doing our part and keep grinding and playing hard and hopefully we can keep winning."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO