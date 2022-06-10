ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said about Florida State job after win over Tennessee

By Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett had his team well prepared for Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional on Friday against Tennessee baseball .

The Irish hit 4 home runs in the first four innings and held on to win 8-6 over the top-seeded Vols , who now have to win two straight over ND to earn a College World Series berth.

After Friday's game, Jarrett answered a question about the recent opening at his alma mater, Florida State.

FSU announced Friday that Mike Martin Jr. would not return as coach after three seasons. Martin replaced his father, longtime legendary FSU coach Mike Martin, after his retirement in 2019, and the Seminoles lost in the NCAA regionals in both 2021 and 2022.

OUTTA HERE: What Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello said about Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejections vs. Notre Dame

INTERESTING: Tennessee baseball fans wearing 'Classless vs. Catholics' shirts at super regional

TIME IS MONEY: The price for Tennessee students to attend Knoxville Super Regional? 10 hours

Jarrett played his college ball at Florida State and spent one season as an assistant under Mike Martin. No report has explicitly linked Jarrett with the opening, but the ESPN2 game broadcast on Friday speculated about Jarrett and his connections to FSU. Jarrett, 50, would be high atop candidate lists for many top jobs in college baseball, much less for the school that he played for from 1991-1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yQTy_0g7SpzA900

"I mentioned it (to the team) today," Jarrett said. "I said, 'I love you guys. We're here to win this. I'm not talking about this coaching stuff. I'm talking about Notre Dame and the University of Tennessee,' and that goes in here, too. There are distractions. That's a unique one, and I wanted them to know that because it is out there."

"I have no idea what's going on down there. That coach was my roommate and a good friend of mine. My focus is 100% on this and this team and trying to find a way to win one of these last two games. That's it."

Jarrett has spent three seasons at Notre Dame, including the 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19. Last season, the Irish made the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002. Before ND, Jarrett spent seven seasons at UNC Greensboro, making one NCAA Tournament appearance.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said about Florida State job after win over Tennessee

Tomahawk Nation

FSU Baseball Coaching Search: Who should replace Mike Martin Jr.?

On Friday, news broke that the Florida State Seminoles baseball team was parting way with head coach Mike “Meat” Martin Jr., who accumulated a 77–54 record with the Seminoles while failing to take the team out of the regional stage in two postseason appearances. With FSU still...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

DB Quindarrius Jones commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a dedication from Meridian (Miss.) defensive again Quindarrius Jones. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defender was provided by the Seminoles after a stellar efficiency at FSU’s Elite Camp final weekend. He shared the news of his pledge to the Seminoles within the Tweet beneath:. FSU defensive backs...
MERIDIAN, MS
Tomahawk Nation

Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real NoleThruandThru

Here at Tomahawk Nation, we’re lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce and elevate the content we put out here covering Florida State athletics. It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human behind the words — we’re here...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU secures commitment from 2023 Mississippi athlete

Florida State Seminoles football has added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class. Quindarrius Jones, a 6-foot-2 187-pound athlete hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, put up an impressive performance last week at Florida State’s Elite Camp. Jones has played multiple positions during his career at Meridian High School, earning...
MERIDIAN, MS
fanrecap.com

Trey Cunningham wins national championship

Florida State Seminoles track and field athlete Trey Cunningham, one of the country’s best, took home a national title tonight, finishing first in the 110M hurdles by logging a 13.00 — just mere seconds from breaking the collegiate record. Cunningham has been absolutely dominant in his time in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville. Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour...
THOMASVILLE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU NAA Convention Raises Over $300K, Honors Distinguished Alumni

Distinguished Alumni: Standing from left Andre Harper, Charles Johnson, Michael Moore, NAA President Col. Gregory Clark, FAMU President Larry Robinson, Martez Prince, Don Roberts, Scotty Barnhart.(Seated from left)Joy May-Harris, Kimberly Evans, Rhonda Rolle, Lakitsia Gaines, FAMU NAA DAA Chair Doris Hicks, Vivian Bradley Johnson. Florida A&M University National Alumni Association’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee – Let My People Go

A recent study from a conservative criminal justice reform group is advocating for Florida to restore its parole system back to what it had before 1983. On Tuesday, Right on Crime released a study that identifies Florida as one of 16 states without a full-fledged parole system. Furthermore, it calls for the Sunshine State to gradually reintroduce parole or to create a class of non-violent crimes that could let rehabilitated inmates out sooner.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello. The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced. A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
flyfishings.art

Wes Haney Live Oak Fl

Wes Haney Live Oak Fl. In live oak, florida has an average rating of 4,4 based on 155 people. 35,380 msrp $36,380 view pricing details. In live oak, florida is a company that offers you the following services: Away) get this seller's phone number. Visit wes haney chevrolet, inc. Source:...
LIVE OAK, FL
