ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee baseball-Notre Dame umpires explain Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejections

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBk6o_0g7SpxOh00

The umpire crew for Tennessee baseball vs. Notre Dame on Friday issued a statement regarding Drew Gilbert's fifth-inning ejection .

“Tennessee #1 Drew Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from centerfield," umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst to NCAA Baseball Knoxville Super Regional pool reporter Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "To begin the next inning I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said O.K. and that he just gets excited.

“During the fifth inning following strike one, Tennessee batter Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected.”

Gilbert and Anderson will also miss Saturday's game against the Fighting Irish due to their ejections per rule.

Gilbert was displeased with a 1-1 strike call from home-plate umpire Kellen Levy. He turned toward Levy and expressed his frustration, using choice words. Levy tossed him.

Vitello and Anderson ran out of the dugout when Gilbert was ejected. Anderson was ejected as well. It is Anderson's second ejection this season. He also was tossed against Alabama on April 16.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball-Notre Dame umpires explain Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejections

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series

June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series. LaManna's two-run shot tied the game, while Brannigan's solo homer plated the go-ahead run in the 7-3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Tony Vitello addresses factor Frank Anderson suspension played in Tennessee's upset Super Regional loss

Tennessee’s baseball team saw its season come to an early end on Sunday in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame. The Volunteers fell 7-3 to the Fighting Irish. Following the game, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello opened up on the suspension of pitching coach Frank Anderson and revealed how that impacted the team on the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee claims 2021-22 USA TODAY Network SEC Overall All-Sports championship

The University of Tennessee has claimed its first SEC Overall All-Sports championship, presented by USA TODAY Network. USA TODAY Network also crowns an annual SEC All-Sports Champions for both men’s and women’s sports separately. The Vols won its first SEC Men’s All-Sports championship since 2007-08, while the Lady Vols finished second in the SEC Women’s All-Sports standings. Florida finished first in the SEC Women’s All-Sports standings.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy