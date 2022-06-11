ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Gestalt Community Schools hope to revive once-magical Majestic building

By Joyce Peterson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new plan could be bringing the magic back to the Majestic. In its heyday, the Majestic was a massive, 20-screen movie theater in the heart of Hickory Hill. Today, unable to survive the pandemic, it sits vacant, like so many other storefronts and businesses in the...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis celebrates Juneteenth: Festivals, Block Parties and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth Memphis style. Here are a few activities happening across the area this weekend. “Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a poetry competition where the power of words meet the beauty of the downtown Memphis riverfront.”. Seating will be available for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Peer Power offering summer jobs for teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County schools students have a chance to earn money while working as tutors this summer. Peer Power is looking for Memphis Shelby County School students, 16 years old and up with a 3.0 or Higher GPA. Students can earn $15 an hour with up...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Lodging

Steel and Smoke: The Guestrooms in Canopy Memphis, Tennessee

The new Canopy Memphis recently debuted in the city’s historic downtown steps from Beale Street with a design that embraces the cultural legacy of its locale. Tracey Sawyer, founder and CEO of Sawyer & Company, the interior design team behind the Canopy Memphis, says the overall design approach for each of the group’s projects “begins with a thorough analysis of the local environment, history, and culture” to create a sense of place. For the Canopy Memphis, the team created an overarching theme—“Steel and Smoke at the Delta”—that ties in the city’s rich history in the arts, its impact on the broader American culture, and historic developments in transportation, including the age of steamboats navigating the Mississippi River, the rise of Route 61 (the “Blues Highway”), and construction of steel bridges, all of which, Sawyer explains, “helped establish Memphis as an important cultural crossroads that brought people from around the region together to share creative ideas.” Throughout the property’s 174 guestrooms and common areas, the team implemented design details that align with this theme—“from the bedroom lighting mimicking music studio microphones to steel structures and metallic finishes in the common areas that echo the area’s major infrastructure,” Sawyer describes. “The variety of unique spaces within the Canopy Memphis allowed us to weave a robust narrative throughout the property, which we think appropriately reflects the vibrant spirit of Memphis, the cultural currency created around the corner on the legendary Beale Street, and a bright future for the city as it moves into a new era.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story highlighting 5 takeaways about the potential Memphis, Light, Gas and Water – Tennessee Valley Authority split. Watch their interview...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Schools#Majestic#Gestalt#Affordable Housing#Action News 5#Power Center Academy K 8#Mvp3 Entertainment Group
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Al Kapone | One of the Originators of Memphis Rap | akmemphis.com. From one of the originators of Memphis Rap, you know him as Mr. Hustle and Flow! And with 23 years in the music industry Al Kapone looks at the legacy of “Whoop That Trick”
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Local church hosts first-ever Community Civic Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church brought the community together to hopefully meet whatever need the people were in need of. Greater Imani held its inaugural Community Civic Festival allowing people the opportunity to get their criminal records expunged, obtain driver’s licenses, or get the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Assessor warns about letter targeting property owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here. The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Overgrown lot in Oakhaven may be home to unwelcome wild resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Jackson, TN

Located 70 miles to the east of Memphis, Jackson is the county seat of Madison County, Tennessee's largest county. Jackson is also the regional center for trade in the entire West Tennessee. The city is 200 years old and hence holds stature, beauty, and heritage of prime value to locals...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis City Council approves funding that could re-open the Mud Island monorail | What park advocates are saying about the money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mud Island Park has been an iconic part of the downtown Memphis landscape since first opening in 1982. It was designed as a park ahead of its time—offering prime riverfront real estate for retail and business tenants and a world-class Mississippi River historical museum, complete with a mock-up of the mighty Mississippi running right through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

A word to the faithful from 172 years ago

Photo: Rev. Lewis C. Taylor, founding pastor of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Nesbit. (Image provided by the DeSoto County Museum) Note: In late May, DeSoto County News was on hand as New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located on Church Road in Nesbit, was celebrating its 172nd year as a church. Current...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy