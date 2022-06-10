Watch: Bradley Beal Responds to the Trade Rumors and Future with Wizards | Taylor Rooks Interview

Steph Curry escalated his beef with Boston on Monday following Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Steph, 34, and the Golden State Warriors prevailed over the Boston Celtics, putting them up at 3-2 and one win away from the NBA Championship. However, following that win, Steph’s mind was not so much on Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or any other Celtics players as it was on another Beantown staple. “I can’t read the final part [of your t-shirt],” a reporter asked Steph during the post-game presence, and Steph read it aloud. “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” he said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO