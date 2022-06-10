Watch: Bradley Beal Responds to the Trade Rumors and Future with Wizards | Taylor Rooks Interview

The saga with Donovan Mitchell in Utah will most likely take the summer to sort itself out. The only two possible situations for Mitchell right now are to either stay with the team or demand a trade elsewhere, because he will still be under contract for a couple of years.
Mark Jackson was mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate for NBA teams this offseason, but he will remain in the broadcast booth for at least another year. One of his former players has a theory on why Jackson was passed over once again. During a Reddit AMA on Sunday...
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest franchises in the NBA. Over the years, many superstars have donned the iconic Purple & Gold jersey of the franchise. Be it Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James, playing for the Lakers is a dream for most NBA superstars. While...
James Worthy is one of the most iconic Lakers of all time. "Big Game James" was instrumental to the Lakers winning 3 of their 5 titles during the Showtime Era. As such, Worthy enjoyed quite the rivalry with the Boston Celtics of that era, and it would seem that his dislike for the storied franchise runs deep to this day, as it does for some of the things about today's era of basketball.
Nikola Vucevic is the current starting center for the Chicago Bulls. He is a former All-Star, and he has the ability to shoot from range as a center, while also being a capable post player. During the regular season, Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 3.2 APG. Despite...
Remember all those questions about former Cavaliers no. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins‘ competitive drive?. Some nights, suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins looked bored, over it all. He always posted strong numbers, but many thought there was just something. . . off. But since joining the Warriors and...
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins put up one of the best performances we’ve seen from the former No. 1 pick during his up-and-down career Monday night. With Golden State needing a home win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead, “Maple Jordan” delivered big time.
Kuzma's tweet: "Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend" The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the series, and the two teams are tied up at 2-2. Wiggins has had a phenomenal year as he made his first All-Star Game (and started) and is in his first Finals.
This offseason, there are a handful of stars being mentioned around the league in trade talks, and two big men seem to be in discussion a lot more than other players. A sign-and-trade for Deandre Ayton is one of the big possibilities being spoken about, while the Utah Jazz's latest playoff disappointment has seen trade rumors revolve around 3-time Defensive Player Of the Year, Rudy Gobert.
Steph Curry escalated his beef with Boston on Monday following Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Steph, 34, and the Golden State Warriors prevailed over the Boston Celtics, putting them up at 3-2 and one win away from the NBA Championship. However, following that win, Steph’s mind was not so much on Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or any other Celtics players as it was on another Beantown staple. “I can’t read the final part [of your t-shirt],” a reporter asked Steph during the post-game presence, and Steph read it aloud. “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook,” he said.
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the league. He has shown that he can be the No. 1 option on a playoff team, and there is no question that he is a top-tier scorer. This season, Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG for the Utah Jazz.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been very crucial in Jayson Tatum's rise to becoming one of the best players in the league. While most people believed that he had the potential to be considered a top 10 player in the league at some point in his career, he was being neglected from the list due to a lack of success in the postseason.
Even when you're a billionaire, you don't want basketballs bouncing into one of your luxurious automobiles. But based on a recent video, that's exactly where LeBron James found himself recently. The video, retweeted by Bleacher Report, shows an errant shot on a driveway (we're using the term driveway liberally, the...
The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday against the Boston Celtics, and they did so despite an extremely uncharacteristic night from Steph Curry. Curry went 7-for-22 and scored 16 points in his Warriors’ 104-94 win. The shocking part of the night is that Curry went 0-for-9 on threes. This marked his first playoff game ever without a 3-pointer.
The Vegas Golden Knights named Bruce Cassidy their new head coach on Tuesday. Cassidy, 57, was fired by the Boston Bruins last week, despite leading them to the playoffs in all six of his seasons as the team's head coach. Boston was 245-108-46 in regular-season games during his tenure, but just 36-37 in the postseason. Boston managed to reach the 2019 Stanley Cup Final under Cassidy, but lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. The 107-97 win tied up the series at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at...
Draymond Green and Boston Celtics fans haven’t had a cordial relationship through the first four games of the NBA Finals, and that doesn’t seem likely to change with Green’s most recent comments on the fanbase. On the most recent episode of his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast,...
Jordan Poole got away with an absolutely ridiculous flop during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday between his Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Golden State was leading 82-74 in the fourth quarter when Marcus Smart took an inbounds pass from Jayson Tatum. Smart had shoved Poole, and Poole responded by pulling Smart’s arm. Smart’s left arm flailed, so Poole pretended like he had been hit in the face by Smart.
